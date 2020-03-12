GOSHEN — Despite not having any cases of the coronavirus in Elkhart and LaGrange counties, the area is feeling the impact of a growing effort in the state, nation and around the world to control the novel coronavirus.
“As you have probably heard, there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in St. Joseph County, Indiana. There are a number of other cases across the state. At this point, Elkhart County does not have a confirmed COVID-19 case,” the Elkhart County Health Department said in a news release Thursday. “We expect that we will see cases very soon and will report that once we have that information. Please know that the risk to the average person in Indiana remains low. The Elkhart County Health Department remains in contact with our local hospitals, our emergency management team, schools, businesses, and others to make sure our plans fit the most current knowledge about this new virus.”
For updates on COVID-19, go to the Elkhart County Health Department Health Education Division on Facebook at www.facebook.com/healtheducation.echd or to its website at www.elkhartcountyhealth.org or go to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website at www.isdh.in.gov.
SENIOR CARE
Three Goshen elderly care facilities said Thursday limitations are in place as far as who may enter their buildings.
“We are not allowing any visitors unless their family member is on end-of-life care,” said an official with the Waterford Crossing business office who wished to remain anonymous.
The limitations, which were put into place by the CDC and state health board, went into effect Monday, the employee explained, and are expected to last two weeks.
Only workers and family members for hospice residents may enter the facility. FedEx and UPS delivery drivers are being instructed to leave packages outside the front lobby.
It’s not just COVID-19 that has Courtyard Healthcare Center concerned enough to limit visitors. Officials at the Goshen facility took similar precautions Thursday after dealing with several cases of influenza.
“Right now, we’re completely locked down,” receptionist Connie Ishmael said. “No visitors are allowed in.”
The lockdown went into effect Thursday morning, she explained, adding restrictions could be lifted Monday if no other residents are diagnosed with influenza. She added an additional case of Influenza A had been confirmed Wednesday.
“The state board of health is telling us that with COVID-19, they would prefer a lot of the nursing homes not allow visitors in and out,” Ishmael said.
Only employees and vendors, such as hospice workers, are allowed to enter the facility.
Aimee Riemke, vice president of marketing for Greencroft Communities, could not be reached for comment Thursday, however a post made to the company’s Facebook page around 2:30 p.m. Thursday states visitors have been limited to the facilities as well.
“We are limiting visitors to all Nursing Home, Transitional Care Unit, and Assisted Living buildings at each Greencroft location,” the post states. “Limited visitation means no visitors will be allowed to come into our facilities, except for end-of-life and emergency situations. We will be screening all vendors and other support personnel for essential visitation.”
EVENTS CANCELED
As national sporting events were announced as canceled Thursday, the first major local event, the annual Founders Day Expo and Luncheon in Goshen was dropped at the last-minute Thursday morning. The luncheon was supposed to be held at noon at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds with 450 people who had purchased tickets.
“With the spread of the virus, putting 450 people in a room and exposing them to a risk ... We have no idea if it’s here, but I couldn’t do that in good conscience. So, it was just better to cancel the event right now, and we’ll regroup and go from there,” said Chamber President Nick Kieffer.
Cancellations then began to pop up in news releases during the rest of the day. President Donald Trump’s European travel ban canceled a visit of German exchange students to Wawasee High School and the school’s super mileage team won’t compete in a California event because it was called off.
In Noble County, a similar last-minute cancellation occurred Thursday with the annual Purdue Extension Ag Breakfast.
ENTERTAINMENT
Local entertainment events are also beginning to be erased by the virus.
The Elkhart County Symphony’s “The Three B’s!!!: Bach, Brahms, & Beethoven” concert scheduled for Sunday at The Lerner Theatre has been canceled. The Lerner announced it will close through March.
“While it’s unfortunate that the ‘Three B’s’ concert won’t proceed as planned, the safety of patrons, musicians, and staff is the top priority,” said Karen Braden, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony.
Pianist Nicholas Roth was to be the featured guest artist at Sunday’s concert. Roth’s scheduled Saturday appearance at Piano Market Plus for a musicians’ Master Class has been canceled as well.
Symphony officials announced that people who have already purchased tickets to the “Three B’s” performance can use them for the symphony’s “Out of This World” concert scheduled for May 16.
“We have made this decision and are erring on the side of caution,” said Mayor Rod Roberson of the closing of The Lerner. “This situation is ever-evolving and we, along with our health care and public safety officials, are continuing to evaluate the circumstances around future events.”
The Lerner staff announced in a news release that its Price is Right event will be rescheduled. Those who purchased tickets for that event will be contacted soon, the release states.
At the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, the owners have posted a notice on their events page telling customers that health precautions are being taken. This was before Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement on state actions.
“At this time, we are taking extra precautions to ensure that this remains our focus,” the release states. “We are continuing the thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all public and backstage areas throughout each building throughout the day and following every event. Please note that there will be sanitizing stations at the buffet and throughout each building. If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home to prioritize your safety, and the safety of others. We are also following the lead of our city, state, and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control.”
The Steel Wheels musical group first announced Wednesday it was canceling its event in East Lansing, Michigan, but that its show at Goshen’s Ignition Music Garage was on for Thursday night. Then, on Thursday, the group announced the Goshen show was also canceled.
“Hey friends. What a strange, unknown, and rapidly changing situation we all find ourselves in. We are working quickly and closely with the venues (and in turn their local governments) to find a responsible way of continuing to earn a living and not put anyone in a position they don’t feel comfortable with,” the group posted on Facebook Wednesday. “… Thank you for your understanding as we wrestle with these difficult decisions that have a very major economic impact on musicians and venues.”
LOCAL SCHOOLS
The virus is also having an impact on local school events.
The successful winter guard and musical groups from Goshen High School are seeing the end of their seasons slip away without being able to compete in big events.
Band director Tom Cox said Winter Guard International, which oversees both color guard and percussion events, has canceled the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, which were scheduled for April.
He added the Indiana Percussion Association, Indiana High School Color Guard Association and Indiana State School Music Association, have all canceled or suspended upcoming performances through April 11.
The Goshen band program had groups that were state finalists and national finalists in jazz ensemble, color guard and winter percussion that will not be able to perform in the coming weeks, according to Cox.
“As you can imagine, the students are very disappointed,” he said in a statement to The Goshen News.
He added there is no word yet on if spring break trips for musical groups will go on as scheduled.
“The GHS musical ‘Big Fish’ is scheduled to begin this evening (Thursday)” and is still scheduled to run as planned this weekend,” Cox wrote in his statement.
There will be hand sanitizer available for musical guests, and families may want to consider whether or not they bring elderly or medically fragile family members to the musical with them, he said.
The school’s staff is looking into the possibility of video recording or streaming the musical so grandparents and others will still be able to see the musical in some manner.
“The Supermileage Engineering Team was set to travel to Sonoma, California, at spring break, but that contest was canceled by the sponsors,” said Wawasee Community Schools Superintendent Tom Edington. “German exchange students were set to visit during April, but that trip was canceled by the presidential order last evening (Thursday).”
He added Wawasee School classes and activities are occurring as scheduled, but school officials are staying in touch with local and state health officials as the situation changes daily.
At Westview Community Schools, the staff is keeping tabs on the situation daily.
“Dealing with the multitude of COVID-19 related issues changes daily. This is a fluid situation for us. Westview will communicate with its school community as necessary. We are taking things day by day with each scenario. Again, as our circumstances change, this too could change.”
GOSHEN COLLEGE & IVY TECH
Several area colleges and universities have opted for canceling in-person classes and going to virtual classrooms because of the virus.
Goshen College has not yet made that decision.
Jodi Beyeler, vice president for Communications and People Strategy for GC, said, “We recognize that there are likely cases locally and we anticipate there will be a time when in-person classes may need to stop, and we may need to stop large-group gatherings.”
The crisis management team will make that decision. On Thursday, she had met with local city officials and health, business and education leaders to discuss the situation as a community. “We are integrally tied with our community,” she said. “We want to work in sync with the best local recommendations and plans.”
Along with the local coordinated effort, the college is also following national, state and county guidelines.
“With anticipation that we will need to move to online courses at some point, we’re working with teaching faculty about moving their traditional courses to an online format,” Beyeler said. “That’s not an easy change.” But the faculty can work at starting that process, and then when the time arrives, they can be confident and ready to do that. She said that providing an education to GC’s students is a second priority, with the first being to keep them safe and healthy. The college will make sure they have access to education.
Unlike other local colleges and universities who are concerned about students bringing back the virus from spring break, Goshen College’s break was about two weeks ago.
“We don’t have that same issue other public institutions or schools have,” she said.
Goshen College is known for its international education component, though. So, that naturally has been part of the talks. Currently, there is a Study-Service Term group in Tanzania and another in Ecuador. Both are anticipated to return in early April. The change in guidelines with Europe and federal travel advisories there and in other virus-impacted countries have caused some changes to travel plans, she said.
Study-Service Term to China for the fall has been canceled because that country is at an advisory Level 3. “The current plan is to move that group to Indonesia,” Beyeler said. “It is a fluid situation and things do change overnight. We’re tracking those things.”
There are plans to send groups for May terms to a number of locations, including some places in Europe. Conversations are underway about those plans right now, she said. However, a nursing group’s trip to Nepal to work at a hospital there has been canceled.
Beyeler said overall the college staff is “staying calm and not panicking.” They are trying to make the best decisions for the campus and the local community. They are working on prevention measures and education about good hygiene and being aware of symptoms.
College leaders are discouraging physical greetings, telling employees and students to stay at home or in their room if they are sick. Employees get sick days and should use those days if sick, she said.
For those who are experiencing symptoms, they should contact their primary care doctor and then be fever free for 24 hours before returning to classes. There are extra rooms for students who are ill and want to self-isolate themselves, plus there are pack-out meals from the dining hall available. Those who have a roommate who is ill and not seeking self-isolation should use preventative measures and best hygiene practices to avoid becoming ill, she added.
As for graduation in April, Beyeler said the college leaders will be looking at that as it comes closer.
Ivy Tech Community College is delaying the continuation of current courses and the start of new eight-week courses until March 23. At that time, the college will move to delivering all courses virtually.
College leaders said they plan to deliver courses virtually through April 5 initially. The college will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state.
Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide student and business office assistance, including the ability for students to meet with advisers, admissions and financial aid, use computers and access to faculty as needed.
Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less as needed if social distancing can be assured, school officials said. Information regarding such meetings will be provided to students from their faculty.
Faculty and staff will continue to be on location to provide assistance. Ivy Tech students are currently on spring break.
“While our students have been on spring break, we have continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic and have weighed all options,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students. At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative. Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools, and support to deliver quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals.”
Ivy Tech offers 16-week courses that started in January and were at the midway point in the semester when spring break started on March 9. The restart of those courses will be delayed one week with this change. The college also offers a large number of eight-week courses, which had either ended by March 9 or are scheduled to begin on Monday. The start date of those second eight-week courses will be delayed with all courses starting again on March 23.
In all cases under the current plan, the semester will extend an additional week and conclude May 17. The college has not announced any changes regarding commencement ceremonies at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.