BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the program “Stories of Elkhart: Coverlets” this Thursday at 7 p.m.
The program will take place at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., and there is no charge to attend.
In this talk, the group will discuss the vibrant 19th-century coverlet industry using, among others, examples from the exhibit “Coverlets in the Collection.”
Coverlet weaving rose and fell as a result of innovation and mechanization, museum officials explained. It was an industry dominated by men, including Elkhart County’s Josiah Slaybaugh and Samuel Snider.
Stories of Elkhart is a monthly series exploring people, events, locations, and items that have made Elkhart County what it is today. The Coverlets program will allow the group to explore this important 19th-century industry using the museum’s collection to illustrate the artistry and technology of these popular textiles.
