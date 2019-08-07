Court asked to toss verdict in Goshen man's murder

GOSHEN — An Elkhart man puts the blame on his attorneys as he calls for a dismissal of his conviction in the murder of a Goshen man.
Scotty Irvin, 44, filed for post-conviction relief in Elkhart County Circuit Court Tuesday, declaring his conviction void due to violations of U.S. and state constitutional trial rights. In his document, he described his attorney at trial and the attorney who appealed his conviction as “ineffective,” which caused a “procedural default” and cost him a fair and impartial trial.
Irvin was convicted of killing Mark Huber of Goshen following a bench trial in November 2017, and he was then sentenced to 64 years in prison in March 2018.
The case alleged Irvin ambushed Huber, his ex-wife’s boyfriend, and shot the 41-year-old in the back of the head in the parking lot of a church in the area of Kercher and Dierdorff roads in November 2016. Irvin then allegedly dumped Huber’s body in a sewer line at the Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife area in LaPorte County. A utility worker found the remains a few days later. Irvin also allegedly sent himself a text from Huber’s phone, purporting to show Huber ran off to let Irvin reconcile with his ex-wife, court documents show.
His sentence fell one-year below the maximum of 65 years for murder as it was enhanced for aggravating circumstances.
Irvin appealed the sentence as too harsh, seeking a shorter term on the grounds of his character and the nature of his offense. The Indiana appellate court found Irvin had no prior criminal history and had confessed to investigators and cooperated in the case. But, the court described the crime as “horrific,” including the planning Irvin put into killing Huber, and cited Irvin’s apparent lack of remorse in upholding the conviction in September 2018, documents show.
As he pursues post-conviction relief, Irvin accused his trial attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, of trying to avoid presenting an effective case. He claimed Majerek didn’t adequately conduct a pre-trial investigation, prepare convincing or reasonable defense, or meet with him often to discuss the case. Plus, he argued Majerek failed to object to or suppress evidence that included DNA, ballistics testing and personal items related to Huber, or call witnesses in his defense, the filing shows.
Irvin also claimed Majerek and his appeals attorney, Marielena Duerring, failed to preserve his appellate rights and then essentially blamed Duerring for losing the appeal.
In another claim, Irvin argued statements or confessions he made to investigators were inadmissible and could have been challenged at trial, the filing shows.
Irvin apparently seeks a new trial as he argues his conviction and sentence should be voided.
“The petitioner deserves to have his day in court,” Irvin wrote in the filing.
The rights he alleged were violated included U.S. constitutional amendments covering incrimination, fair trials with assistance of counsel and due process, as well as similar articles in the Indiana Constitution, the filing shows.
