ELKHART COUNTY – Cleanup from Sunday night storms concluded Wednesday evening for the Elkhart County Highway Department, yet the department is gearing up for the next round.
“Our crew has been working around the clock since Sunday’s storm passed through and left quite a bit of county road debris,” said Elkhart County Highway Department Manager Charlie McKenzie in a news release. “The final tally of downed trees we chopped and cleared for residents was roughly 80.”
During the cleanup process, McKenzie said the Highway Department’s first priority is to help homeowners and businesses clear downed trees blocking the roadway.
“If a resident chooses not to keep their wood, the Highway Department will sometimes mulch it for highway projects or might use it as a resource to heat the county highway administration building,” added McKenzie.
He said his department has prepared for more severe weather forecast for this weekend.
“The forecast is calling for heavy rain that could lead to flooding,” he said. “Our folks will be monitoring and communicating road conditions and setting up roadblocks and detours if need be to keep drivers safe.”
McKenzie reminds Elkhart County drivers to avoid flooded roadways.
“They’re dangerous. When you see a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route,” he said. “And, please slow down to avoid accidents when driving in the rain.”
The Elkhart County Commissioners also want to remind residents that they can be helpful by alerting County officials when they see downed trees and powerlines.
“Our County Sheriff’s Office will act swiftly and work with every other County department to ensure the safety of our roads and highways,” added Suzie Weirick, President of the Elkhart County Commissioners, in the release. “Citizens are always encouraged to call 911 for road hazards and whenever they or their neighbors need assistance.”
Contact information for all County Departments can be found using this direct link: https://elkhartcounty.com/en/all-departments/
