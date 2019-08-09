County parks offering a class on composting

NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Parks will be offering a “Compost vs. Vermicompost” program Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at DeFries Gardens in River Preserve County Park.
Participants are invited to learn the nitty-gritty behind between traditional composting and vermicomposting, also known as “worm-faming.” The program will show examples of both composting methods, with do-it-yourself and commercial versions of each. Common hurdles to each practice will be discussed along with do’s and don’ts.
The program is free and open to people ages 6 and older. Registration prior to Aug. 21 is required in order to attend. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
DeFries Gardens is located at 17477 C.R. 46 in New Paris.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to DeFries Gardens is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.