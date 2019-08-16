NEW PARIS — Two cows stood in apparatuses as robotic arms attached tubes to the teats of their udders. A machine drew milk from them, and when complete the arms removed the tubes. Several pairs of eyes belonging to Elkhart County government members watched the process play out with interest.
The group toured Micah Martin’s farm, an automated dairy operation, Friday morning as part of an early effort to bring local government members up close and face-to-face with industries in the county.
Commissioner Mike Yoder organized the field trip to the farm along C.R. 117. With him went fellow commissioner Suazanne Weirick, county councilwoman Tina Wenger, plan commission Director Chris Godlewski, members of the county assessor’s office and the Elkhart County Farm Bureau to meet Martin, hear details about his operation and look at the facility and processes.
The group also joined Yoder, who has a background in dairy farming, in visiting the Crystal Spring Creamery farm along Ash Road in Osceola. They then had lunch at Southgate Crossing as part of the excursion.
“The goal is to connect county government with the businesses that we have in the county,” Yoder said. “We talk about the diversity we have, but I’m not sure we’ve actually had the opportunity to get out and see some of the more advanced tech we have in the county.”
TOTAL AUTOMATION
Martin’s farm holds 300 head of cattle for milking. He relies entirely on robots to execute automated processes, which produce about 26,000 pounds of milk per day. That amounts to an approximate average of 87 to 88 pounds of milk from each cow a day, Martin said. When combined with his brothers’ farm, they have about 500-600 head of cattle, which includes cows that aren’t being milked while they’re breeding.
Martin told the group the automation eliminates the need to hire labor at the farm. He welcomed an opportunity to show the county members how his operation works.
“I think it’s good for them to see how things are progressing. The dairy industry’s got to progress with everything else or it’s not going to work,” Martin said.
For Wenger, the tour reinforced an understanding that automation is part of technological progress, with industries relying less on human labor while also needing more skilled workers who can run and maintain machines.
“I learned that the future is technology, unfortunately,” Wenger said. “That’s sad, but at the same time it’s unavoidable. That’s the future we’re going into, and hopefully it will be for the best.”
She added she likes one-on-one interactions with workers.
While Friday’s tour focused on local agriculture, Yoder said he would like to organize more field trips into other industries to give county government members more intimate looks at the use of robotics in manufacturing and the industrial diversity in the county. Leaders could also benefit from visiting businesses that have received county support through tax incentives and abatements.
“This is an opportunity to get out and see how these dollars are being invested, and what’s actually happening in the community,” Yoder said.
Wenger, a Republican on one of the county council’s at-large seats, sees opportunities like Friday’s tour as a good way for local leaders to learn more about the industries in Elkhart County, and use that information to help promote the county’s business community.
“This is a way of telling people, ‘Hey, Elkhart County is thriving. Elkhart County has a lot to offer,’” Wenger said. “We need to be doing this as far as a group and tell people out there the hidden gems we have as far as industries, manufacturing, factories and the things that we do.”
Yoder described Friday’s tours as a first step, and if interest grows, the idea could be expanded into future excursions into other industries.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
