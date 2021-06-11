County Health Officer: 60% vaccination rate expected by July

GOSHEN — It appears Elkhart County is currently doing better than most of its neighbors — if only just — when it comes to the eligible population of county residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of Friday afternoon, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard website listed Elkhart County’s fully vaccinated population at 61,358, or 36.2%, meaning those individuals have either had both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At present, use of the Pfizer vaccine is restricted to those age 12 and older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are restricted to those 18 and older.
When compared to the county’s five neighboring counties — LaGrange, Noble, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph — only Marshall and St. Joseph counties currently boast a higher percentage of fully vaccinated individuals, with Marshall reporting a rate of 38.6%, and St. Joseph taking the overall lead at 51.2%.
That said, while Elkhart County does appear to have pulled ahead of most of its neighbors on the vaccination front, state data shows that the county is still lagging behind in vaccinations when compared to the state as a whole, which is currently reporting a fully vaccinated rate of 45.6%.
Yet according to Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait, if the county’s current trend in vaccinations continues as she expects it will, the next couple of weeks could see a significant jump in fully vaccinated individuals, with the anticipation being that the county will hit a 60% vaccination rate by the first week of July.
“I’m feeling really good,” Wait said of the county’s current vaccine trajectory. “Right now, if you look at our positivity rate, we’ve plateaued. So, we know now, and can definitively say, 30% of the population (being fully vaccinated) can stop surges. We haven’t seen a surge since we’ve hit 30%, and I don’t anticipate we will unless we have a variant that is not covered by the vaccination.”
But the ability to stop a surge, she warned, does not equate to stopping the spread of the virus.
“I can definitively tell you that 30% of the population being vaccinated is not enough to stop the spread – stopping the spread is when we’ll drop from advisory level yellow to blue,” Wait said, referencing the state’s color-coded county metrics map which indicates severity of COVID-19 community spread. Blue is best on the metrics map, indicating low community spread, followed by yellow, which is low to moderate spread, orange, which is more widespread positivity, and finally red, which indicates a high rate of community spread. “Take St. Joe County, for example. They are above 50% (fully vaccinated), and they’re in blue. They just shifted to blue, and they’ll stay in the blue. So, we know that 50% is what we need to get to under 5% positivity rate, and that’s not going to happen for Elkhart County probably for another three to four weeks, easily.”
Asked why she feels St. Joseph County seems to be doing so much better than its neighbors when it comes to vaccinations, Wait said she feels much of the difference is related to the county’s demographics, which trend toward a higher Caucasian population of which a good portion have at least some secondary education.
“If you look at just demographics across the United States, Caucasians with secondary education have extremely high rates of vaccination,” Wait said. “So, I think that represents St. Joe County. We have Notre Dame there, and Notre Dame falls into that category. They have 90% of their students vaccinated. That’s a lot of students. So, that plays into the county’s numbers, too, which increases their vaccination rate.”
In comparison, Wait noted that Elkhart County has a much higher population of blue collar workers, which historically has been a demographic less likely to get vaccinated.
“So, how we’re targeting that population is, we’re coming to them,” Wait said of the county’s efforts. “We’re coming to their workplaces and getting them vaccinated, because we know that some of these individuals are working six days a week, 10-hour shifts, and the last thing they want to do when they’re done, or on a Sunday when it’s their day off, is go find a place to get a COVID vaccination. So, we are really trying to hit employers.”
Moving beyond the blue collar demographic, Wait noted that early on in the vaccination effort, reaching the local Hispanic community had been particularly tough, though that effort appears to have improved noticeably in recent months.
“In March, 8% of the shots that were given in Elkhart County were going to Hispanics, and in the months since we’ve bumped that to 13%, so we’re super proud of that,” Wait said. “That population in general got hit hard by COVID, especially the initial surge of COVID, and that was over a year ago. So, it’s still important to get that population vaccinated, because enough time has passed where non-vaccinated individuals who have already had COVID are getting it again.”
Working with the large local Amish population has also been hit or miss when it comes to vaccinations, Wait said, though it’s actually the local Black population that has her the most concerned at present.
“I am worried about the African American population,” Wait said. “We really need to start working harder in that community. We were actually doing really well initially when we started vaccinating those 65 and older and then on down to 50. They represent 6% of our population in Elkhart County, and 3% of our doses were going to African Americans early on, which I thought was pretty good. But then we hit 50, and it stalled.
“So, we really have not reached the African American population in the most crucial population, which is the 20- to 50-year-olds,” Wait added. “In particular, the 20- to 30-year-olds who have children. We have to get those kids vaccinated, and if we can’t get their parents vaccinated, I am super worried about getting their kids vaccinated. So, that will be our next push of how do we reach out to that community.”
Speaking of kids, Wait noted that it will be integral to get as many of the county’s children vaccinated as possible if the county is ever to reach that much-touted vaccination goal of at least 70%, which is what many believe is the benchmark for reaching herd immunity, or the point where enough of the population has developed antibodies to the virus that it stops transmission of the disease and protects everyone.
“Every virus is different when it comes to what point of herd immunity you need to have,” Wait said. “So, 70% is kind of what we throw out there, but it may need to be higher, it could be lower. I will tell you, 30% is not enough, and 50% is not enough, and we can say that because Elkhart County is still seeing plenty of spread, and St. Joe County is still seeing positivity at 50%. So, we know that that’s not enough, and that we need to go higher.
“But yes, I am confident that we will get to our 70%,” Wait added of her prediction. “When Pfizer opens up eligibility to everyone 5 and above, which will hopefully be prior to this coming fall school year, that is what I think will definitely bounce us up and over.”
As for the “vaccine hesitant” crowd, Wait said she sees that segment of the county as a bit of a wild card when it comes to future vaccination predictions, though she’s hopeful that will change once vaccines such as Pfizer — currently approved only for emergency use — are fully approved by the Federal Drug Administration.
“I mean, I think you have to look at the different topics that caused people to be hesitant, and the biggest one was that it hasn’t been around long enough,” Wait said. “Well, we’re there now. I mean, at this point we have like 850 million doses given worldwide. So, for that group of individuals, I think they’ve worked through that. And when Pfizer becomes FDA approved, which should be here pretty soon, I’m hopeful that that will help as well. And Moderna will be soon after, probably two to three weeks after.
“And there is no doubt in my mind that they won’t get FDA approval just based on their safety profile at this point in time,” she added. “So, I think that will be helpful, and that will come here in the next few weeks, hopefully.”
But for Cindi Hajicek, a 57-year-old Goshen resident and longtime holdout when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, she’s not sure even FDA approval will be enough to convince her to roll up her sleeve.
“I won’t be getting the vaccine as it stands right now,” Hajicek said during a phone conversation Friday afternoon. “They’re authorized under a temporary emergency use by the FDA. So, they haven’t been FDA approved. And with that, the temporary use authorization, it means that before it gets approved by the FDA, there has to be a clinical trial, and so the people currently taking the vaccine, they are the clinical trial. ... So, it’s an experimental drug, and therefore I don’t donate my body to science.”
And if one or more of the vaccines are eventually approved, will she get the shot then?
“If it were proven to be effective and safe, I would then need to weigh the benefits versus the side effects, and I don’t see that happening with the vaccine,” Hajicek added. “I look at numbers quite often, I look at the data, and right now the people most at risk are those 80 and above. And so, in my age group, because I am not neglecting my immune system, and I’m not neglecting my health, I don’t have comorbidities. I’m clearly not at risk. So, if anything, I’ll just beef up on what my immune system needs to fight it off.”
