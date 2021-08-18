GOSHEN — What is it you are asking the council to do?
That was the question asked by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman in response to a small group of residents who showed up to Tuesday’s Goshen City Council meeting to voice concerns about a canceled youth drag show that had been planned as part of Goshen Pride Week, which this year ran from July 12-18. The event was hosted by Goshen LGBTQ Pride, a local group formed to help plan positive events to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
The youth drag show, which had originally been included as part of the July 17 Family-Friendly Pride Celebration at Shanklin Park, was later canceled, though some in the community have continued to raise concerns about the event in the weeks following its cancellation.
During the council’s July 20 meeting, several community members, a majority of whom claimed ties to the Christian faith, spoke out against the canceled youth drag show and the LGBTQ community as a whole, with some suggesting the drag show had been an attempt by the local LGBTQ community to exploit and sexualize children. The council’s three Democrats responded by denouncing those allegations and voicing support for the LGBTQ community, while the council’s four Republicans were silent on the issue.
Two weeks later, at the council’s Aug. 3 meeting, similar concerns and criticisms were shared by several community members regarding the youth drag event and the city’s LGBTQ residents. In response, several on the council again voiced support for the LGBTQ community, while others urged acceptance and tolerance of their LGBTQ neighbors.
On Tuesday, council members again heard from the small group of concerned city residents.
Included among those who chose to share their concerns was Goshen resident Terry Hartman, who said he was afraid the concerns that had been expressed by the group during the council’s two previous meetings were being misconstrued as hatred toward the LGBTQ community.
“Christians don’t hate,” Hartman said. “Jesus didn’t teach love and repentance. He taught love, and acceptance, and repentance. We have sought repentance for our own sins, and we want others to do the same.
“Christians are not anti-people, we’re anti-sin, and yes, our own sin as well,” he added. “Christians are not hateful people, and last week, at the last council meeting, I got that impression that we were talking about hate, and the inference was that Christians are hateful. That’s the impression I got.”
Phillip Crawford, of Goshen, offered a similar sentiment when addressing the council’s previous meetings.
“I want to make it clear that we are not coming to attack this community, and the LGBT people that live here,” Crawford said. “We’re expressing our concerns as Christian believers for events like the drag show, because we believe from our Christian standpoint it’s unacceptable.
“So, if anybody has taken us the wrong way, I would just encourage you to reconsider, because we are not hateful people as it has been echoed,” he added. “We believe in the love of Christ, and we believe — I believe — in the foundation of this country and this city, and that is that all people are welcome, and accepted, and have rights. But at the same time, when we have certain events, and certain things like drag shows advertised — I know it did not happen — but we can’t stand for that. And so, if we’ve offended people, we are sorry, but we are not willing to back down when it comes to issues like drag shows.”
Brock Richardson, of Goshen, spoke out in support of the local LGBTQ community.
“We continue to hear and see those who consider themselves conservative Christians demand that you all, along with school board members, violate not only separation of church and state, but our freedom of religion,” Richardson said. “They only want the Christian religion to be considered, while they forget many of us are not the same faith or religion as they are.
“Please make it clear that none of you will enforce homophobic codes or scriptures to please just Christians alone,” he added. “When equality and diversity is seen in action, we see oppressors complain of being oppressed, or non-tolerated. We should make it clear that tolerance doesn’t mean tolerating hate. I see these same people coming and preaching to you all to change who you are, to change your personal beliefs, and to change the way you think and the way you live your lives. I call hogwash on that.”
For her part, Goshen resident Lori Arnold said she not only had concerns about the canceled youth drag show, but also a perceived threat of Antifa in the city targeting conservative citizens and businesses.
“This the third City Council meeting where the youth drag show in our park and Antifa in our city has been brought before this City Council,” Arnold said. ‘While you have all voiced your support for the LGBT, none of you have addressed these two issues. Please don’t be deceived into believing this is just an attack on the gay community by hateful Christians. As a non-Christian, bisexual woman, who has spent hours speaking with many of these Christians, that could not be further from the truth.
“So, City Council members and mayor, we expect you to take this seriously, and respond appropriately,” she added. “We will continue to bring them before you until you do.”
WHAT IS THE REQUEST?
Responding to the group’s continued calls for the mayor and council to address their concerns about the canceled youth drag show and Antifa, Stutsman questioned the group on what exactly it was they were hoping the council would do in response to those concerns.
“I would like to ask a question, since we keep hearing the same things at each meeting,” Stutsman said. “What is it you are asking the council to do? What is it you are asking them to do? Is it a resolution? Is it an ordinance? What is the request, other than listening to this?”
Janet Waldusky, of Goshen, suggested the council consider passage of legislation denouncing the canceled youth drag show and outlining express protections for the city’s children, though she did not elaborate on exactly what such a document would include.
“I think that as the ruling body of Goshen, the governing body of Goshen, you have a responsibility to protect children,” Waldusky told the council. “Adults make their own decisions. Children are guided by adults.
“We don’t want people intimidated, but we also want people protected,” she added. “So, I appreciate that you’re going to protect the children. A resolution is a statement. I think it needs some teeth behind it, some enforcement behind it.”
As to her concerns about Antifa, Arnold suggested that the council pass some sort of legislation disavowing the movement.
“That’s a real simple thing that all of you could do, disavow Antifa,” Arnold said. “We want you to be speaking up. We won’t accept this violence in our city.”
Responding to Arnold’s Antifa concerns, Stutsman questioned if Assistant Police Chief Shawn Turner, who was also present at Tuesday’s meeting, had seen or heard any evidence to suggest that Antifa was present and operating in the city, to which he responded in the negative.
“We have nothing to substantiate a group such as Antifa that is in Goshen,” Turner said. “We have anecdotal comments, people making statements, that seem to attribute activities to Antifa, but there is no intelligence that I’m aware of of an organized group that exists in Goshen under the heading Antifa.”
Councilwoman Julia King, D-At Large, also noted that Antifa is short for anti-fascist, and was joined by Stutsman in expressing that they do not support fascists either.
“I think we can all agree we don’t support that,” Stutsman said.
Regardless of whether Antifa is operating in the city or not, Councilman Doug Nisley, R-District 2, noted that the city can’t take any kind of action to address such a claim without solid evidence to back it up.
“I know our police department will be more than happy to handle that part of it if they’ve got solid complaints that things are happening, and the people complain that it’s happening, too,” Nisley said. “We can’t just go to people’s doors and knock on their door and say, ‘Hey, you’re Antifa. We’re coming after you.’ We can’t do that. So, we need to have the proof that this is going on.
“And I still really haven’t heard the answer to the mayor’s question: What do you think we can do as a city body?” he added. “What do you want us to do? We can’t make laws against certain groups of people. We can’t make certain laws. I mean, we’re bound by the constitution. We’re bound by our state constitution. We can’t just make a law up out of our head to go after people. We can’t do that. So, direct us on what you think we can do, and we can look into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.