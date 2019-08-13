Council purchases 12 active shooter-response kits

MILFORD — Milford Town Council members took a proactive stance against the possibility that a mass shooting, such as recently occurred in El Paso, Texas, or Dayton, Ohio, might someday occur in their small town. The council voted Monday to approve the purchase of 12 active shooter-response kits.
Town Marshal Derek Kreider told the council, “With all that’s been going on lately and due to the recent mass shooting events, I want to better equip our officers.”
He said the kits would be easily transferred from patrol car to another vehicle if needed. The kits, which would be worn by officers, will consist of one ballistic plate carrier capable of stopping high-powered rifle bullets and would have a police logo on the front and back. The kit would also have holders for three rifle magazines and three pistol magazines, six quick combat gauze bandages and five tourniquets on the back and a utility packet.
He said the kits are designed with the bandages and tourniquets on the back so “if an officer goes into an active shooter situation and has to tend to someone he’d take it off the officer in front of him.”
He also requested approval for a weapon for the school resource officer to “give him a distinct advantage if he finds himself in an active shooter situation at school.”
The council approved the purchase at a cost of $17,810. Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall said she would take that cost out of riverboat revenue funds and she said the items for the kits were being purchased separately, so they are not all from one supplier.
Kreider also received approval to hire Richard Miotto as a part-time investigator. Kreider said Miotto retired from the force two years ago and has 25 years experience in law enforcement. He will be used primarily for investigations, including major burglaries, sexual assaults, etc. Kreider said he has to redo 40 hours of basic training for a fee of $75.
Kreider said there is plenty of money in the budget to utilize Miotto as needed.
Councilman Kenneth Long said, “I think it’s a good idea. We have the money; he has the knowledge and he knows the town. He’d be an asset.”
2020 BUDGET
Gall told the council that she met with a representative from the Department of Local Government Finance and the meeting went well. She said she was told to add $16,000 to the budget to meet the maximum levy, so she is still working on those numbers.
She told the council she is only required to publish the budget on a website www.budgetnotices.in.gov by Aug. 30, but she would post on the door as the council asked. They are also holding a public hearing on the budget at the Sept. 9 council meeting.
Council president Doug Ruch said, “Thank you very much for your accounting ability and looking out for Milford’s best interests by getting us the maximum levy amount. You should be commended for that.”
UTILITIES, STREETS & PARKS
Council members approved:
• Having Superseal of Warsaw prep and pave road patches at a cost of $8.25 square foot for a total of $17,958.
Steven Marquart said he had money in the budget and said, “We need to take care of this before school starts and (we’d) start with what’s priority for school buses.”
• Charges for the water project in the amount of $29,239 to Beer & Slabaugh. Gall said the Redevelopment Commission said they’d pay up to $7,000 for relocating the fire hydrant on Syracuse and Ind. 15 from Tax Increment Finance funds, reducing that amount to $22,239.
Marquart said there was no valve on one hydrant at the cost of $8,005, relocation of the fire hydrant loop into a 4-inch main at a cost of $14,964 and another on West and Emmaline streets that did not have a 6-inch main as the drawing should at a cost of $6,270.
He said the changes were due to “bad plans”, which is why it’s so important to get the asset management plan done.
• A yearly chlorine inspection from Living Waters at a cost of $1,469.
• Having Peerless Midwest do an annual rotation of well treatment with well 4 treated at a cost of $6,120 and also replacing a leaky valve on well 3 for $1,791.
• Purchasing a new blower instead of repairing one for the wastewater department at a cost of $3,301, plus approximate labor costs of $3,700 by Quality Repair Service. Also purchased from Quality Repair Service is a RAS pump at a cost of $8,985.
• Upgrading impellers in a pump from Xylem Flygt at a cost of $1,440. There was lengthy discussion of what funds these wastewater purchases would be taken from. Gall explained she could take equipment from the County Economic Development Income Tax fund but not labor costs. It was decided to take labor costs from riverboat funds.
• Signage clarifying that no motorized vehicles in the park includes golf carts. They also approved assigning three parking spaces near the boat ramp as reserved for those with watercraft, such as canoes or kayaks, that may not necessarily need a boat trailer.
Council members also:
• Heard presentations from two insurance company representatives, Alex Dickman of ONI Risk Partners and the town’s current carrier Eric Merley of Hall & Marose Silveus. Council members felt since there was less than $2,000 difference between the two that they should just let the current policy automatically renew. However, they wanted a quote on $1 million worth of cyber-security coverage.
• Appointed Kenneth Long as the council’s vice president.
• Approved reallocating funds so the clerk’s office could upgrade its budget software as soon as possible.
• Authorized Kreider to check with Indiana Department of Transportation about adding a portable, four-way stop or some other school crossing safety device north of the school on Ind. 15.
• Heard the clerk’s office will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
• Gall thanked everyone who came out for the Hometown Chat the other day, which she said was well attended.
TOWN NOTES
• Fall cleaning is scheduled for Sept. 26-28 in Milford. Street & Utility Superintendent Steven Marquart reminds residents that the town will pick up brush and light tree trimmings but not truckloads full.
If residents have a large amount of tree trimmings, they’re asked to call Town Hall to schedule a pick up instead of leaving large amounts of tree limbs in the street.
Residents are also advised by council members to put their address on their houses instead of on mailboxes to assist water department employees as they locate water and sewer lines.
