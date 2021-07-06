GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday got the initial ball rolling on a land annexation request connected to the proposed construction of a major multi-facility industrial development on the city’s southeast side.
During the meeting, council members voted to approve on first reading only a request by development firm Last Dance LLC for annexation by the city of two parcels totaling approximately 163 acres of land generally located on the north and south side of C.R. 36, west of C.R. 31 and east of the railroad. A second, final reading of the annexation request is set for the council’s July 20 meeting.
The two parcels, known as Tract 1 and Tract 2, are directly connected to plans by Last Dance LLC to construct a new multi-building industrial campus on a 150-acre parcel, known as Tract 3, located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/East College Avenue.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, the former owner of the three parcels, Lippert Components, previously had Tract 3 annexed into the city in 2018 as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan was later scrapped, however, and Last Dance LLC purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.
Following that purchase, Last Dance LLC went on to purchase an additional 100 acres east of Tract 3 in November, now known as Tract 1, and another 63 acres of nearby land located on the south side of East College Avenue in February, now known as Tract 2.
According to Hutsell, should the annexation request ultimately be approved, Last Dance LLC plans to invest $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two manufacturing buildings and one lamination building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2023
Additionally, the group also has plans to construct a fourth manufacturing building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2025, a fifth by Jan. 1, 2026, and a sixth by Jan. 1, 2027, with additional development potential on tracts 1 and 2.
With successful completion of the project, Hutsell noted that Last Dance LLC anticipates bringing approximately 500 new jobs to the area with an average wage of $40 per hour.
PLAN PUSHBACK
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, some on the council raised concerns that the city isn’t ready for such an expansion, noting that many of the city’s existing industrial and manufacturing companies are struggling to find enough workers as it is without the added competition that this new development would bring.
“Where I’m sitting right now is, my inclination is to say we’re not ready for the annexation yet,” said council member Julia King, D-At Large. “In part, we have people who are looking for people to employ all over the place, everywhere you go. So often we’re told, ‘jobs, jobs, jobs,’ and that’s supposed to make us act quickly. But it doesn’t feel like that’s where we are right now as a community. So, that’s something that’s weighing on me.”
Other concerns raised by council and community members in attendance included the increased traffic and storm water issues that the development could potentially bring to the area, and that as proposed, the new development could become yet another hub for the city’s already-expansive RV industry, when an eye toward diversification may be more to the city’s benefit moving forward.
Hutsell, in response, noted that Tract 3 of the site has already been annexed into the city, and as such Last Dance can proceed with their plans for the site regardless of whether annexation of the two additional tracts is approved by the council, so long as all other requirements for the development are met.
She went on to note that she feels the benefits of the deal — getting water and sewer infrastructure extended out to the site at a fraction of the cost it would take for the city to do it alone, addressing the extensive flooding and storm water issues at the site, etc. — will actually be a boon to the city’s push for diversification, as it will prepare the site for further development by all manner of other companies that may choose to develop in the area once the barrier of lack of infrastructure has been removed.
For his part, Ryan Thwaits, co-owner of Last Dance LLC, noted that there are currently no plans in place for how tracts 1 and 2 will be development moving forward, adding that the property could be developed to work with many different industries.
In the end, a majority of the council’s members felt moving forward with the annexation on first reading was the best option, with some noting that even if they have not yet made up their minds regarding the proposal, allowing the request to move forward for a second reading will give the community more time to learn about and weigh in on the request.
As such, a motion was put forward and approved in a vote of 4-1 in favor for passage of the annexation request on first reading only.
Voting in favor of passage were council members: Jim McKee, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large. King was the sole ‘NO’ vote, while council member Megan Eichorn chose to abstain from entering a vote.
FISCAL PLAN
In related action Tuesday, council members narrowly voted to postpone a vote on the annexation area’s fiscal plan, again with the idea that postponing will allow more time for consideration of the proposal by both the council and community. The fiscal plan establishes the city’s plans for extending municipal services, such as sewer and water, to the site.
Voting in favor of tabling were council members Eichorn, King and Weddell. Voting against tabling were council members McKee, Nisley and Schrock. Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman entered the tie-breaking vote in favor of tabling.
With its tabling Tuesday, the resolution will now move forward for reconsideration by the council during its July 20 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members approved passage of the Goshen Government Operations Climate Action Plan, which aims to make city government operations more environmentally friendly.
As approved, the new climate action plan includes nine major emission reduction strategies.
“Each strategy comprises unique programs and goals that will need implementation,” the plan states. “After implementation, monitoring efforts should occur to evaluate this plan’s efficacy. When sections of this plan appear to be lacking or ineffective, the city should alter its course of action to achieve more desirable outcomes. The sum of these efforts combined with added efforts in future revisions are expected to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035 and increase resiliency across the city and community.”
