GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members gave their initial nod of approval Tuesday to plans for the development of a large industrial campus on a southside property once targeted for development by Lippert Components.
At the meeting, council members approved an infrastructure funding agreement with development group Last Dance LLC connected to the group’s plans to construct a new multi-building industrial campus on a 150-acre parcel, known as Tract 3, located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/East College Avenue. The vote followed similar action by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this month.
“This is the result of months of negotiations, just hours, and hours, and hours of negotiations with Ryan Thwaits, a local entrepreneur and developer,” Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, said of the agreement. “It’s an agreement between the Redevelopment Commission and the developer. It addresses a serious and acute problem we have in Goshen right now, which is a lack of manufacturing land, meaning land that is developed with utilities and ready to go for manufacturing. So, that’s a critical issue for us right now.”
According to Redevelopment Project Manager Becky Hutsell, Tract 3’s former owner, Lippert Components, had the parcel annexed into the city in 2018 as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan would later fall through, however, and Last Dance LLC purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.
Following that purchase, Last Dance LLC went on to purchase an additional 100 acres east of the former Lippert parcels in November, known as Tract 1, and another 63 acres of nearby land located on the south side of East College Avenue in February, known as Tract 2.
Hutsell noted that altogether, the development firm invested just under $6 million for the three parcels, and is currently working to have the remaining two parcels annexed into the city.
Should tracts 1 and 2 eventually be approved for annexation, the plan is for the tracts to then be combined with Tract 3 and converted into their own, distinct TIF district.
INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS
In order to prepare the site for development, Last Dance LLC must first establish the needed infrastructure at the site, such as water, sewer and flood control, which is expected to cost about $14 million, Hutsell explained.
A breakdown of that needed work is as follows:
• College Avenue roadway and storm sewer improvements — $3.6 million
• College Avenue sanitary sewer (to site) — $1.1 million
• On-site sanitary sewer/water main/roadway Loop (public) — $3.2 million
• College Avenue to C.R. 31 to Kercher Road to Century Drive water main loop — $2.1 million
• Flood routing and control, including side ditches, culverts and ponds — $3 million
Once that initial infrastructure is in place, Hutsell noted that Last Dance LLC plans to invest an additional $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two manufacturing buildings and one lamination building at the site by Jan. 1, 2023.
Additionally, the group also has plans to construct a fourth manufacturing building at the site by Jan. 1, 2025, a fifth by Jan. 1, 2026, and a sixth by Jan. 1, 2027.
THE AGREEMENT
Given the cost of that expected investment, Last Dance LLC is requesting that the city, through the Redevelopment Commission, fund all public infrastructure improvements needed to get the site ready for development through a combination of TIF funds and economic development revenue bonds.
According to the proposed bond scenario outlined by accounting firm BakerTilly, such a bonding process would proceed as follows:
• The anticipation is that the committed buildings would generate approximately $968,260 annually in TIF revenue by 2028 and would provide a bond capacity of $10.43 million for the RDC, of which approximately $9,445,000 would be available to fund the project.
• Last Dance LLC will buy the bonds, which will then be payable solely from tax increment generated from the proposed project.
• Last Dance LLC will also request that 100% of the TIF revenue from their projects on the 313 acres go towards repayment of the bond.
In addressing the benefits of such a proposal, Brinson noted that aside from the on-site water, sewer and roadway loop tied directly to the proposed Last Dance LLC development, the additional infrastructure improvements will provide a benefit to the overall area by addressing current barriers to development and preparing new land for future development.
“The agreement outlines a public-private partnership, with a significant portion of that funding for that partnership coming from the private developer,” Brinson said. “The agreement we feel protects the city’s interests, and does so in a way that puts the risk on the developer. Should the developer not be able to fully build out his project, the city still gets the benefit of the infrastructure.”
As currently proposed, the entire project will be bid as a city project once bond funds are in place, with bidding for the project expected to take place in the fall, followed by construction in 2022.
Brinson also noted that in order for the project to move forward, annexation of tracts 1 and 2 must first be approved by the council.
“The agreement is contingent upon annexation,” Brinson said of the plan. “It does not obligate the council to annex the property. Those are two separate deals, and at the next council meeting, there will be an ordinance for annexation, and taking that first step to actually bring the property into the city.”
MORE DISCUSSION TO COME
For her part, council member Julia King, D-At Large, indicated that she felt voting on the agreement Tuesday might be a bit premature, especially given the scope of the proposal and the fact that Thwaits, the project’s developer, was not able to attend the meeting and answer questions due to a prior engagement.
As such, she put forward a motion to table the resolution until the council’s next meeting, which falls on July 6, but the motion died due to lack of a second.
In responding to King’s concerns, council member Brett Weddell, R-At Large, noted that even with passage of the agreement Tuesday, the plan would still need to come back to the council at least twice for consideration of the annexation of tracts 1 and 2, during which additional discussion may occur.
“If I didn’t know we were having two more meetings for the annexation, I would agree with you,” Weddell told King. “But knowing that we have those two more meetings for the annexation, I have no issue with moving forward with this this evening, knowing that it is all contingent upon two separate readings, two separate opportunities for anyone in that area, or anyone else from the public, to comment and voice concerns and whatnot.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed, and the resolution was approved in a vote of 5-1 in favor, with one abstention by King.
Voting for approval were council members Weddell, Jim McKee, R-District 1, Doug Nisley, R-District 2, Matt Schrock, R-District 3, and Megan Eichorn, D-District 4. Gilberto Perez Jr., D-District 5, voted against the motion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.