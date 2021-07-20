GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday gave their final nod of approval to a land annexation request connected to the proposed construction of a major multi-facility industrial development on the city’s southeast side.
During the meeting, council members voted on second, final reading to narrowly approve a request by development firm Last Dance LLC for annexation of two parcels totaling approximately 163 acres of land generally located on the north and south side of C.R. 36, west of C.R. 31 and east of the railroad. The request had been approved on first reading during the council’s July 6 meeting.
The two parcels, known as Tract 1 and Tract 2, are directly connected to plans by Last Dance LLC to construct a new multi-building industrial campus on a 150-acre parcel, known as Tract 3, located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/East College Avenue.
Currently zoned Agricultural A-1, the annexation agreement calls for the property to be zoned Industrial M-1, or light manufacturing, upon annexation into the city.
A WINDING ROAD
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, the former owner of the three parcels, Lippert Components, previously had Tract 3 annexed into the city in 2018 as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan was later scrapped, however, and Last Dance LLC purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.
Following that purchase, Last Dance LLC went on to purchase an additional 100 acres east of Tract 3 in November, now known as Tract 1, and another 63 acres of nearby land located on the south side of East College Avenue in February, now known as Tract 2.
According to Hutsell, Last Dance LLC plans to invest $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two manufacturing buildings and one lamination building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2023
Additionally, the group also has plans to construct a fourth manufacturing building on Tract 3 by Jan. 1, 2025, a fifth by Jan. 1, 2026, and a sixth by Jan. 1, 2027.
With successful completion of the project, Hutsell noted that Last Dance LLC anticipates bringing approximately 500 new jobs to the area with an average wage of $40 per hour.
In addition, Hutsell noted that Last Dance has committed to paying up to two thirds of the total cost of infrastructure improvements at the site, such as water, sewer, etc., which she said has an anticipated cost of about $15 million.
“Of that, the developer intends to purchase a bond that will be approximately $10.5 million that will go toward funding most of the project,” Hutsell said. “TIF funds would be utilized, then, to fund the water main loop project, as well as the flood control project, as they benefit more than just this development. The total expenditure out of TIF would not exceed $5.3 million per the development agreement. So, again, two thirds of the project is being funded by the developer, and to be repaid only if the development takes place.”
As for what’s to become of tracts 1 and 2, Ryan Thwaits, co-owner of Last Dance LLC, noted that there are currently no plans in place for how the two tracts will be development moving forward, though the idea is that a portion of the newly-annexed property will be used to help address the well-known flooding issues at the site through the construction of additional water retention ponds, etc.
A WIDER SCOPE
As with the request’s first reading, some on the council were joined Tuesday by members of the public in raising concerns related to the annexation proposal, a majority of which focused primarily on concerns about the potential for increased traffic at the site and how the proposed development will address the area’s already well-known flooding issues.
Also raised as a concern was the belief that the new development could become yet another hub for the city’s already-expansive RV industry, when an eye toward diversification may be more to the city’s benefit moving forward.
Crystal Welsh, an urban planner with Abonmarche, the design firm representing Last Dance LLC, noted in response that Tract 3 of the site has already been annexed into the city, and as such Last Dance can proceed with their plans for the site regardless of whether annexation of the two additional tracts is approved by the council.
That said, she noted that allowing the annexation of tracts 1 and 2 to proceed would actually be a benefit to the area, as it would allow for a much more robust storm water containment system to be developed than would be possible if just Tract 3 were to be developed.
“The concept of annexation really built out of a process of trying to look more holistically at the area,” Welsh said. “I can tell you from a professional perspective, we were brought in to try to help come up with the best solution possible.”
She went on to note that she feels the benefits of the deal, such as getting water and sewer infrastructure extended out to the site, getting new, modern industrial buildings constructed in the city, etc. — will actually be a boon to the city’s push for diversification, as it will prepare the site for further development by all manner of other companies that may choose to develop in the area once the barrier of lack of infrastructure has been removed.
“I think the issue of limited available industrial land is really an issue that Goshen needs to address, and the annexation of these two parcels, even though there’s no direct short-term plan except for the storm water management at this point, that will open up the possibilities once the utilities and the roads and the public infrastructure are improved,” Welsh said. “St. Joseph County and Elkhart County have a lack of marketable industrial space. The old buildings that we have aren’t necessarily what new businesses are looking for. And so, the creation of this development with new and modern industrial facilities are a positive in the community regardless of what goes into them. You also open up the land for future development in growing your industrial base.
“Ryan and the property owners are committed to doing a project,” she reiterated. “We just hope it can encompass more than just this one existing parcel within the city limits.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment when voicing his support for the project Tuesday.
“I fully understand the positives and negatives of this project,” Stutsman said. “A lot of what has been brought up tonight with the traffic and the storm water is definitely concerns of city staff, and myself, and I can say for the developer, wanting to make sure everything works. So, we are attempting to address those through this project.
“And like I said before, this is a possible way to fund all these projects that need to happen,” he added, noting that the city would be hard-pressed to pay for such an extensive infrastructure project on its own. “We’re in a position where we do have a property owner that would like to develop it, and we’re trying to respond to that, the annexation request, and make it work as best as possible for everyone involved. ... I understand the concerns. Doing this annexation has negatives. Not doing it has negative consequences. That’s what makes this one so tough. But staff and I do believe that this is a good way to fund and move forward with getting a lot of these improvements that are needed completed.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and approved in a vote of 4-3 in favor for passage of the annexation request.
Voting in favor of passage were council members: Jim McKee, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large. Voting against passage were council members: Julia King, D-At Large; Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; and Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5.
