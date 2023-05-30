BBQ & Brew Fest

BBQ & Brew Fest listed in the Festival Guide of The Hub 574 summer edition had an incorrect date. BBQ & Brew Fest will take place Aug. 5 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen. For tickets, go online to bbqbrewfest.com.

