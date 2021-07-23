There is something about the golden tassels emerging over a deep green field of corn that gets me excited about summer.
And with tassels emerging county wide, pollination time is getting near.
Corn is one of the many species of plants that have both male and female flowers on the same plant. The tassel, which produces pollen, is the male flower, while the ear and the accompanying silks is the female portion of the plant. The term monoecious describes plants possessing both sexes, and includes other familiar plants such as pine, oak, melons, beans and tomato.
There are about 6,000 pollen producing anthers on each corn tassel. As the tassel matures, it will begin shedding between 2 to 25 million grains of pollen over the course of a week. The pollen is shed first from the middle of the tassel, and progresses up and down from there.
A pollen grain contains the male genetics needed to pollenate the ear. The outer membrane on the pollen grain is very thin, making the pollen viable for only a few minutes before they dry out. Researchers have learned that in a 15 mile per hour wind, a pollen grain might travel about one-half mile before it dries out.
Weather plays a huge role in the health of the pollen. Extreme heat (above 100 degrees F) can kill pollen. Corn has developed protective behaviors to reduce this issue.
Pollen matures over several days, spreading out the time the pollen is dropped and reducing the risk of extreme heat ruining pollination. The plant also releases most of the pollen in the morning hours, when the air temperature is generally cooler.
Tassels, or the lack thereof, are a source of income for hundreds of people each year. Hybrid seed corn is the product of crossing a male with desirable characteristics with a female corn plant of desirable characteristics. The plants to be harvested for seed have the tassel removed before the male plant drops its pollen. This prevents the seed-bearing plants from pollenating themselves.
The tasseled plants providing the male genetics are allowed to release their pollen onto the silks of the female plants. Since the male pollen drops on its own ear, the male row must be removed before the seed-bearing female plants are harvested, leaving the tassel-less female plant with an ear full of next years seed.
With all the rain we experienced in late June, there is a chance we will see an oddity in some corn fields known as crazy top. Crazy top is caused by a soil borne fungus.
When water stands in an area of a field for 24-48 hours, the spores from this fungus penetrate the corn leaf tissue. The fungus creates an internal hormone imbalance in the plant, triggering a wild looking mess of leafy tissue where ears and tassels should be.
Despite crazy top being found in fields all over the Midwest, it is rarely an issue that needs to be managed. It’s just one of those odd things you can point out to your kids on a warm summer day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.