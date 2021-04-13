Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist's death

This May 31, 2007 photo shows Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the Minneapolis suburb and the city’s chief of police have resigned. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.