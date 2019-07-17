Cooling centers to open in Goshen

GOSHEN — The city of Goshen, in partnership with the Salvation Army, Maple City Chapel and Goshen Public Library, is working to provide resources for residents during the upcoming days with extreme heat.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Elkhart County from today through Saturday evening. Temperatures will rise to the 90s with heats indices from around 105 to 110 degrees. Temperatures will only drop into the 70s at night with continued high humidity, city officials said.
Three cooling centers have been set up for the community. Anyone in need of an air-conditioned room during the day may go to any of the following locations to escape the heat:
• The Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main St., entering through the south entrance. The building will be open to the public Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East. The center will be open to the public Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St. The building will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, entrance into the city’s Shanklin Park pool, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., will be free Thursday through Saturday. Pool hours will be as follows and patrons must be in appropriate swim attire to be admitted into the facility.
• Thursday and Friday — noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday — noon to 7 p.m.
“I appreciate the support from our partnering organizations in providing shelter during the extreme heat. I strongly encourage anyone in need to take advantage of these community resources,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “I would also urge the community to look out for one another. Please check on your loved ones, neighbors and friends, especially the elderly, and take them to a shelter if they need it.”
The combination of extremely hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat related stress and illness, city officials said. The public is advised by health officials to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
