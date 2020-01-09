ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has updated an agreement with federal authorities to hold a slight number of criminal suspects with immigration warrants slightly longer than normal at the jail.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced Thursday he has authorized an addendum to part of a federal contract that covers inmates detained in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement cases. He stressed the change is not a bid to round up undocumented immigrants.
Under the prior deal, inmates facing ICE detainers would be held for 48 hours after they post bond on local charges to give federal agents time to take them into custody on those detainers.
The change, which took effect Dec. 15, extends the hold period at the jail by one day to 72 hours, but limits those detentions to two inmates at a time, Siegel said.
He explained the extra day takes weekends into account so that he’s not bound to releasing people from those warrants at times when agents can’t pick them up.
"We’re not trying to hold more people. We’re just trying to get people who have warrants be accountable for those charges,” Siegel said.
The new agreement also includes language for the federal government to reimburse the sheriff’s office if inmates are held an extra day on the detainers.
Siegel said the change is not a pretext to pursue undocumented immigrants or hold them indefinitely.
“I have no intentions to hold detained individuals for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on any long-term basis and will not allow our facilities to exceed the stated agreement,” Siegel said in the announcement. “In addition, my officers will not be actively seeking or pursuing individuals based on their immigration status.”
The addendum is part of the sheriff’s office’s overall contract with the U.S. Marshals Service for the jail to hold suspects on federal warrants.
