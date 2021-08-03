GOSHEN — This fall, registered voters within the Concord Community Schools district will vote on whether to extend the district’s existing operating referendum for an additional eight years, though at a reduced tax rate.
During their meeting Tuesday morning, Elkhart County Election Board members approved the language of the referendum question that will appear on the ballots of all district voters during a special election scheduled for Nov. 2.
If approved, the 2021 referendum would reduce the district’s existing referendum tax levy, approved by voters back in 2014, from a maximum of 40.5 cents to 32 cents per $100 of net assessed valuation beginning in 2022.
REFERENDUM BACKGROUND
According to Dan Funston, superintendent of Concord Community Schools, when the school corporation originally sought the 2014 referendum, the district was in financial straits due to changes to the student funding formula, property tax caps and the Great Recession.
Those challenges in turn led the district to have to choose between class sizes and building repairs, and student academic achievement was in the 20th percentile in the state, he explained.
“The strong programming that Concord is able to offer students, including our award-winning performing arts program and academic opportunities, was created under a school funding system that is vastly different from what we are experiencing today,” Funston said. “Where once Concord was a winner in the school funding process, today we must find other ways to financially support this programming that makes us who we are.
“The 2014 referendum was a transformational event for Concord,” he added. “With the support of the community, the district was able to offer smaller class sizes and academic programming that helped Concord students grow academically, achieving the 19th best academic growth in the state from 2014 to 2019. Repairs were made to buildings, school buses were purchased, and Concord’s programming has continued to provide quality experiences for our students.”
CHALLENGES REMAIN
Yet according to Funston, Concord Community Schools continues to face funding challenges from property tax caps and state education funding lagging far behind inflation.
As an example, Funston noted that since 2013, Concord has lost $25.8 million to tax caps, and the district is projected to lose at least $27.1 million due to caps in the next seven years.
Passed into law in 2008 and added to the state constitution in 2010, the state’s tax caps limit the increase in the amount of property taxes all units of local government can collect on any one property to 1% for residential properties, 2% for farmland and rental properties, and 3% for commercial properties.
“Under the state funding formula prior to 2010 these are dollars the district would have been receiving that it is now losing,” Funston said. “In addition to the property tax losses, if state funding had kept pace with inflation Concord would have received an additional $4.2 million this year, roughly the amount that the 2021 proposed renewal at a lower rate — 32 cents instead of 40.5 cents — will produce in 2022.”
Referencing the reduced tax levy being requested through the proposed referendum renewal, Funston noted that the district’s school board has been working diligently to lower the tax rate.
“In fact, Concord Schools’ portion of tax bills has decreased over the last seven years,” he said. “If voters approve the renewal of the referendum in the November election, the tax rate will be at the lowest overall rate in a decade — even lower than when the first referendum was approved.”
Should the 2021 referendum be approved, a district taxpayer with a home that has an assessed value of $158,600 — the average within the CCS community — can expect to pay $226.69 annually on average over the next eight years, down about $60 from the $286.90 they’re paying under the current maximum rate.
As for the amount of additional funding the referendum will generate for the district, the school corporation’s spending plan estimates the revenue to be collected from the referendum levy will come to about $4.6 million annually.
“With the community’s support, we can continue the excellence that makes Concord special, while also supporting new initiatives that will help our students achieve at high levels,” Funston said. “In addition to maintaining low class sizes and continuing necessary repairs to our buildings, funds generated by the 2021 referendum would be used to offer more programming for job skills, such as advanced manufacturing, construction trades, biomedical, and computer science, that we know the local industry needs and will translate into opportunities for students to work in any place they choose.”
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, there are currently about 16,000 registered voters located within the Concord Community Schools district. For those not yet registered, the deadline for district voters to register to vote in the special election is Oct. 4.
