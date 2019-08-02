GOSHEN — Finishing its third year, the annual First Friday cornhole tournament in downtown Goshen brought in 28 teams to compete in cornhole, either for fun or for glory, a slightly more competitive level. Both branches of play offered cash prizes for first, second and third places.
Terri Wentz of the official First Friday task force stated that the cornhole tournament was started three years ago to get more people involved in First Friday festivities and was also a viable alternative to other outdoor First Friday activities that had previously been inhibited by road construction projects and traffic.
“It was just something different, too,” Wentz said.
Dana Hill, an avid cornhole player, said that he really enjoys the game and playing in tournaments such as the annual Goshen First Friday one.
Speaking of his enthusiasm for cornhole, Hill said, “I play for the love of the game.”
Many other cornhole players say they enjoy the competition, not for the end results, but simply for the enjoyment of playing.
However, according to Charlie Hurley, cornhole tournament official, a small percentage of cornhole enthusiasts primarily play for the winnings.
“Two years ago, our first year having the tournament, one man came who travels all summer playing cornhole in tournaments all over the country. That’s how he made his living,” Hurley said.
Most in attendance at this year’s tournament, though, played simply for pleasure and amusement.
When finishing a game, many teams met their opposition with handshakes and kind smiles, a testament to a game played by people who just enjoy playing and having a good time.
