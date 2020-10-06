GOSHEN — An Elkhart-based company can now go ahead and add a fraud claim to its corporate poaching lawsuit against Lippert Components Inc.
Court documents show Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno granted ASA Electronics’ request to amend its original complaint from 2018 and add the fraud allegation as well as a call for punitive damages. The decision came down Sept. 22, more than five months after ASA sought the change.
Lippert had opposed the move, with arguments that included the fraud claim would be preempted by the U.S. Trade Secrets Act, the order shows. The dispute led to a hearing in July, followed by time for Christofeno to reach a decision.
ASA filed its original lawsuit in May 2018, alleging Lippert and a former ASA product development manager, Vincent Smith, violated Indiana’s trade secrets law, and that Smith and another employee violated their non-disclosure agreements after joining LCI earlier that year. ASA’s accusations include claims Smith, who helped ASA develop a control system for recreational vehicles, went to work on a competing system shortly after LCI recruited him.
ASA Electronics designs and manufactures mobile electronic products for the marine and recreational vehicle industries. Lippert Components supplies a wide variety of products to those industries.
In his order, the judge said ASA should be allowed to pursue viable claims under the law. But he cautioned that facts and evidence that come out as the case moves forward could derail the fraud charge.
“Whether the fraud claim of ASA will be preempted by the [Uniform Trade Secrets Act] depends entirely on the facts and evidence,” Christofeno wrote in his order.
The new fraud claim arose as ASA alleged Smith took confidential control system project information from the company and had it with him when he started at LCI. The company also alleged LCI and Smith gave assurances he didn’t have any confidential information. Christofeno, in his order, noted the alleged assurances were “false representation of an existing fact.”
Christofeno had bundled the amended complaint decision with two other orders involving issues that arose in the case over the past few months.
The judge denied LCI’s request to seal ASA’s amended lawsuit, saying it will remain accessible to the public. He also denied ASA’s request to have Lippert take a blanket “attorneys eyes only” designation off of more than 44,000 pages of documents the company has provided. Instead, Christofeno ordered both sides to follow a stipulated protective order set in June 2018 to help resolve that issue.
