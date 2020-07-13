GOSHEN — Seven companies are in the running for a large a pair of projects to complete an unfinished portion of the new juvenile detention center and overhaul a courtroom at the Elkhart County Jail.
The county commissioners received bids for the work during their meeting Monday. The projects are packaged together, and each company submitted bids for both portions along with a combined total.
Plans call for adding a multi-purpose room for family visitations and additional offices in a shell space that’s remained vacant at the juvenile detention facility since it was built and opened at the end of October 2019. A court facility is also set to undergo renovations.
The companies submitting bids for the work provided both a total amount for the combined projects and separate amounts for each portion.
The bids were from:
- La Porte-based Larson-Danielson Construction with a total bid of $1,627,460. The separate bids were $1,083,952 for the courtroom work, and $630,152 for the JDC work;
- Nappanee-based R. Yoder Construction with a total bid of $1,643,800. The separate bids were $1,076,500 for the courtroom work, and $615,200 for the JDC work;
- Gibson-Lewis of Mishawaka with a total bid of $1,715,600. The separate bids were $1,102,300 for the courtroom work, and $613,300 for the JDC work;
- Brown and Brown General Contractors Inc. of Wakarusa with a total bid of $1,743,000. Separated, the courtroom bid was $1,191,000, and the JDC bid was $577,000;
- Robert Henry Corp. of South Bend with a total bid of $1,789,000. The separate bids were $1,163,000 for the courtroom work, and $692,000 for the JDC work;
- South Bend-based Ziolkowski Construction Inc. with a total bid of $1,853,000. And then the separate bids were $1,204,000 for the courtroom and $709,000 for the JDC work;
- And Michiana Contracting of Plymouth with a total bid of $1,971,300. The courtroom work was separated with a bid of $1,210,250, and the JDC work estimate was $771,250.
The commissioners accepted the bids. County staff will review the documents and then recommend how the projects should be awarded. The bids were opened after the commissioners gave the go-ahead for engineering and design work to begin on the renovations in March.
OTHER ISSUES
A few other issues were addressed at Monday’s meeting.
Among them, the commissioners approved an agreement for a new fiber installation project in Middlebury. Transportation manager Charlie McKenzie said the work would intend to “saturate” the community with a fiber optic network and also create a redundancy with lines in Goshen in order to help ensure a more stable network.
McKenzie recommended awarding the contract to Mishawaka-based DirectLine Communications Inc., and commissioner president Mike Yoder estimated the project’s cost at nearly $1.4 million.
McKenzie also said the county has a financial partnership with Middlebury on this project. The community would help pay for the work — a two-thirds portion of one-third of the total, according to McKenzie. He said Middlebury Town Manager Mary Cripe is working through the town’s processes to approve the project from that end.
In addition to the agreement, the commissioners approved a performance bond for the project.
The commissioners also approved McKenzie’s recommendation to award Mishawaka-based Northern Indiana Construction Co. a contract to replace the bridge that crosses Fisher Gordon ditch on C.R. 1 near C.R. 46 northwest of Nappanee.
The company submitted the lowest bid of $526,525 for the project.
