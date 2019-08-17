MILLERSBURG — It was a celebration of fun, food and farmers in Millersburg Saturday afternoon as community members and visitors converged on Cook Station Park to kick off the revival of Millersburg Farmer's Day.
With a history stretching back at least 30 years, the Farmer’s Day festival has typically been held annually as a way for town residents to celebrate their heritage as a close-knit, rural farming community.
However, a lack of available volunteers and community involvement in recent years led to the festival’s temporary cancellation.
With a renewed push this year for the event’s return, 2019 officially marks the first year that Farmer's Day has taken place since 2016.
“Personally, I’m glad that it’s back,” said longtime Millersburg resident and event coordinator Jane Hathaway. “We need the community to be involved in it. But the reason that it kind of slid off was because the people who had done it for 10, 12, 15 years were getting old and tired. So we needed some of the younger community members to step up and help us. And a lot of the Amish have helped us this year, too, which we’re really thankful for. So anything anybody can help us do, we’re more than thankful to take their help.”
A Farmer's Day tradition, the festival kicked off at 6 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast and concluded after a fireworks display around 10:15 p.m. Helping to fill the time in between were a variety of activities such as softball and cornhole tournaments, a parade, children's games, a sawmill demonstration and a firefighter’s waterball contest, among others.
Rita Van Voorst, a fellow event organizer, said she was particularly excited to see Farmer's Day renewed this year, especially given the several thousand attendees who typically flock to the community celebration.
“Dean Rink, who has been involved with Farmer's Days for probably more than 30 years, he asked me if I would help him get it back going this year, and I said I would. So we got it started on a short notice, but we pulled it off,” Van Voorst said of event’s revival. “I’ve always enjoyed doing it, and we need to do something for this community. I mean, look at all the people here. It really draws a crowd here to Millersburg.”
Hathaway was quick to agree.
“This type of event is so important for a small town like Millersburg. I mean, you get to see your neighbors that you only see once a year,” Hathaway said. “I’ve seen people here today that I grew up next door to back in 1973. It was so good to see them out here again today, because everybody gets busy in life and everybody goes their own way. So this is a day when you can come back and say, ‘Oh hey, I remember you!’ So it’s just a good day for food, fun and entertainment.”
