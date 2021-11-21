Community mural unveiled at Boys & Girls club

NAPPANEE — A unique mural was unveiled at the Shea and Leavitt Families’ Nappanee Boys and Girls Club Friday afternoon — unique in that members of the community helped to create it.
Cami Mechling, Visit Nappanee director, said she came up with the idea to have a paint-by-number type of activity at the Friday Fest this summer.
“I always loved paint-by-number as a kid,” Cami said, “I thought it would be fun.”
South Bend artist Cassi Graber came up with the design for the mural and guided the visitors as they contributed to the painting.
Visit Nappanee Board Members Justin Mast and Louis Escamilla installed the mural earlier in the week and kept it covered until the unveiling.
Boys and Girls Club Art Coordinator Bethany Thompson helped to unveil the mural.
“It was really cool,” she said. “I actually helped to do a part of it so our own logo is on it. It’s exciting to see the community make something for a place that gives back to the community.”
Ben Leavitt was present for the unveiling and said they did a “wonderful job.”
“A ton of folks have been very supportive of the Boys & Girls Club and helped to be a part of our community here at the club and this is just another wonderful example,” Leavitt said. “It’s nice to have such a bright, beautiful welcome to each person who comes to the club and it’s such a wonderful representation of our community.”
The mural depicts the round barn theatre, an Amish horse and buggy, a panther — the Northwood middle and high school mascot — an apple and an ear of corn.
Cami said the Visit Nappanee board wanted to give it to the Boys and Girls Club because they’re such an important part of the community.
Artist Cassi Graber said the painting session was about three hours long and she estimates about 50 people including many children contributed to it. She said she let those wanting to participate choose the color they wanted to paint and led the younger children to paint the bottom of the mural. She said she thought one family painted most of the panther on the mural.
Executive Director of the Nappanee Boys & Girls Club Mandy Gerber said the mural was a great way to display the community partnership.
“It’s great that the community can come and see a piece created by many members of the community,” she said. “I love that it’s Nappanee on a welcome sign!”
She said in the future they plan to add a plaque describing how the project came about and said she wants it to be a place that welcomes visitors and where visitors and residents alike can come take a photo with the mural.
“It helps bring awareness to the Boys and Girls Club, too,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.