SYRACUSE — Jeremy Hardy, Commonwealth Engineers, told the Syracuse Town Council at their meeting Tuesday night they just opened the bid on the Main and Railroad project — and it came in under budget.
Hardy said the engineer’s estimate was $307,923.23. Phend and Brown, Milford submitted a bid of $250,823 so the town’s portion will be less.
After the meeting Hardy said the project entails widening the road and adding a dedicated right turn lane. The project will probably start August or September.
New Ball Field Project Awarded
The construction of the new ball field for the Town of Syracuse moved one step closer as the project bid was awarded Tuesday night as well.
Larry Siegel, president of both the Syracuse Town Council and Syracuse Redevelopment told council members that prior to the meeting, Redevelopment met and awarded the project to Beer & Slabaugh, Nappanee.
Beer & Slabaugh was the lone bidder with a bid of $2.5 million ($2,500,600) according to Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier.
New Hire for Wastewater
Council approved the hiring of Jeremiah Mench for the wastewater plant. Cazier said he’s worked for the town for 14 years in the past and is familiar with the plant.
“So we asked him to come back,” she said. “And when he gets his Class II certification we’d like to make him foreman.”
Council President Larry Siegel asked if he could start right away and how long it would take to get the certification. Mench replied he has to give two weeks notice and he’s not sure how long it will take him to get certified.
SWIF Grant Application
Hardy also asked for and received approval to start the application process for a grant program on the town’s behalf.
He said the first round of applications is due July 15. He said the state is making funds available and the two projects he’d like to submit include exterior painting of the north water tower and looping a water main on Lakeside Drive around Oakwood Resort. He’s anticipating on the high end the projects would cost $900,000 and the town’s portion would be around $385,000.
Siegel asked how much of that amount is for painting the tank and Hardy said he estimated based on the tank inspection in 2016 around $300,000-$350,000, but may be less.
“I’m aiming high so we’re fully covered if something comes up,” he said.
Siegel asked where they’d get the money for the town’s portion.
“We can always find the money,” Cazier replied, and mentioned a couple of options.
The council approved having Hardy begin the application process and Cazier determine where the town’s portion will come from.
Police Department
Police Chief Jim Layne gave an update on the two police cars purchased. He said one came in and they’re still waiting on the other.
He said he has an officer leaving on the 24th for another department. He said he’s currently advertising for a Tier One Academy Trained Officer until June 30th and if no applications come in he’ll look at opening the process.
Council Member Tom Hoover asked how much the officers are paid and how much this officer is going to be paid at his new position. Layne said he’s going to Goshen Police Department and would have a higher pay rate.
A council member said they’re going to need to take a look at that.
There was also discussion about code ordinance and if there are fines for noncompliance. Hoover said he’s getting lots of complaints and some properties are in real bad condition.
Layne said the “ordinances need teeth.”
Siegel suggested one small change may make a big difference and suggested when notices go out for overgrown grass or weeds rather than only notifying the owner also notify the occupant.
Parks Department
Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson reported there are 266 people registered for the annual Mudtastic Mud Run Saturday and they’re expecting 300. He said they have a lot of repeat attendees.
“It’s a lot of fun for us,” he added.
July 4th activities will return to pre-pandemic times with the Lake Area Band and food vendors at the park. He shared updates to Ward Park. He said they replaced the boardwalk and fishing pier and put plastic boards on top.
“The substructure was in pretty good shape so we didn’t have a lot to replace for as long as it’s been there,” he said.
Future plans include putting in restrooms and playground equipment.
“It’s our oldest facility and needs work,” he said.
Siegel asked about putting out more buoys at the beach. He said he thinks the buoy line needs to be way more defined. His house is in view of the beach and often sees boaters getting way too close to swimmers if the swimmers go beyond the buoy line to chase a ball or a float.
Hoover agreed more buoys are needed, especially since there are no lifeguards. Jonsson said they received three lifeguard applications and thought they could make it work if they had three even though every day wouldn’t be covered but when he reached out to them only two called back so they don’t have any lifeguards this year.
Jonsson said they can put more buoys out.
Fire Department
Fire Chief Mickey Scott reported the department received a K-21 grant to switch over to 800 radios. He said K-21 was paying $168,149 and the department was paying $42,035. He compared the difference between the VHF radios and the 800 MHz radios to switching from an analog flip phone to a digital smart phone. Many other departments have already switched or are in the process.
“We have to be able to communicate with other departments,” he said.
He reported they made 152 runs in May the most since July 2019. He said they are also trying to hire a firefighter/EMT and like the police department may have to look at pay scale.
In other business
The council:
• Heard the air conditioner in the clerk’s office is not working and quotes will be sought.
• Authorized Larry Siegel as president to sign for the town council in matters such as Community Crossing paperwork, etc.
Commented
