Community Corrections audit planned

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners are preparing to audit the Elkhart County Community Corrections program.
The commissioners tentatively approved a contract with Baker Tilly during their meeting Monday. Jeff Taylor, county administrator, told the panel the agreement calls for the financial services firm to lead an operational and financial assessment of Community Corrections.
The process would include reviews of items like grants and fees charged to offenders in the program, Taylor said. He also pointed out the commissioners’ approval would be pending a legal review of language in an attachment in the contract.
Commissioner President Mike Yoder, speaking after the meeting, said the audit is part of a continuous improvement effort. The community corrections program has recently seen personnel and other changes, and the county wants an evaluation.
“This is an effort to evaluate what’s being done and see what we can do better,” Yoder said.
Community Corrections, which runs the Work Release center in Goshen, serves as a program alternative to jail or prison for overseeing nonviolent offenders convicted of low-level felonies or misdemeanors.
WEBSITE AGREEMENT AND BIDS
The commissioners also approved an agreement with a Goshen company to overhaul the county’s website.
“It’s a total revamp of the current site. So it’s a whole new look,” Yoder said after the meeting.
Steve Olsen, an attorney with the county, presented the contract with Studio Ace of Spaces to lead the update. Olsen said one planned change is a capability for the site to be in English and Spanish.
In other votes, the commissioners accepted Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie’s recommendation to award Hoosierland Excavating the contract for a project to install fiber optic lines from Bristol to Middlebury.
The South Bend-based company proposed the lowest of two bids, at $646,745, for the project.
Meanwhile, a bid was opened for the county’s 2019 road striping program. Rochester-based Airmarking Co. Inc. of proposed the sole total bid of $655,555.
The commissioners accepted the bid for review.
