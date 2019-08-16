Community conversation series planned

GOSHEN — Goshen Community Relations Commission and Goshen Community Schools will embark on a series of meeting this fall that will encourage conversations about topics that affect Goshen’s residents.
A series of three meetings — all open to the public — will have different themes that arose from participating members at a pilot conversation in April. The series of conversations is called “Growing Goshen Together.”
Jes Stoltzfus Buller, a facilitator, will host the conversations in a world café format. This method of small group, round-table discussion offers an intimate setting that helps build relationships, while giving everyone a chance to speak.
Interpretation will be offered at each table between English and Spanish. After each conversation, the facilitator will write a report based on table notes and comments, and post-event surveys. The report will include highlights from the conversation about themes that emerged, as well as ideas or recommendations.
The information gleaned will be used to create an action plan in each area. Representatives from CRC, GCS and the city of Goshen will create a core action team and for each conversation/theme, conversation participants and key stakeholders will be invited to join. This team will evaluate the report and will come up with follow-up plans.
“Goshen is that rare community where we not only say we embrace diversity, we live the values of acceptance, appreciation and celebration of diversity every day,” said Steve Hope, deputy superintendent at GCS and a member of the GGT series committee. “Also central to the mission of Goshen Community Schools, we are pleased to partner with the city's Community Relations Commission in supporting this series of community conversations. At the heart of any vibrant and economically strong community is a strong school system. Through each conversation the Goshen Community Schools also learns and grows and is better able to support each and every one of our students.”
MEETINGS AND THEMES
• Sept. 26, 6–8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club — A culture that learns: Our schools and community together
• Oct. 24, 6–8 p.m. at Shanklin Park, Schrock Pavilion — How Goshen grows: Balancing power and raising up leaders
• Nov. 14, 6–8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club — Who is Goshen: Telling our stories
