ELKHART — The third annual comic con, hosted by the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum, is moving this year. The event will take place at Center Six One Five along C.R. 15.
The first two years of the event were held at the Elkhart Lerner Theatre and in downtown Elkhart respectfully. Due to high attendance, Hall of Heroes founder Allen Stewart said the event needed more space.
“We needed more room,” Stewart said. “The first year we did it at the Learner. We were expecting 3,000 to 4,000 (people) and 10,000 people showed up.”
The first year of Comic Con took place in March. Since Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese wanted the event to take place throughout downtown, Stewart moved the event to the summer for the second year.
But the festivities were free, so the event turned a low profit.
“Paid attendance was down,” Stewart said. “But the overall attendance was up. The event itself was successful, but not financially, unfortunately.”
Ensuring people pay for the event is easier when it is held inside. Stewart chose to move this year's Comic Con inside Center Six One Five.
Some of the attractions at this year's event will include one of the cars from the "Supernatural" series and a 1960s Batmobile. A set piece from "Stranger Things" will also be at the convention.
“We have 100 vendors that show up,” Stewart said. “Then, we have a dozen professional artists, half a dozen celebrities and hundreds of cosplayers come out.”
Fifty to 100 volunteers will also be helping run events and guide attendees. The list of celebrities includes actors Phil Lamarr, who was the voice for the lead character in the animated TV series "Samurai Jack," and John Wesley Shipp from "The Flash" TV series
Other celebrities include Lori Petty from "Orange is the New Black" and Ming Chen from "Comic Book Men." Allen Bellman, the oldest living comic book artist at 95 years old, will also be attending.
“This year, we’re expecting more of the out-of-towners than normal because people are coming to see the museum and coming to Comic Con in the same weekend,” Stewart said. “We are expecting much larger crowds this year.”
COMIC CON
DATES: Sept. 7 and Sept. 8
HOURS: 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday
ADMISSION: $20 for adults and $10 for youths. Weekend packages available
LOCATION: Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15, Elkhart, Indiana
INTERNET: hohcomiccon.org
