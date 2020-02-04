NAPPANEE — Annexation of a six-acre property where Beacon Health Center plans to build a clinic has moved a step closer after action taken by Nappanee City Council members Monday night.
A public hearing was held about annexing the property just west of NorthWood High School on Ind. 19, but no one spoke up for or against. The council went on to pass the annexation ordinance on second reading.
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained the third reading will be held at the next council meeting and, if approved, there would be a 30-day waiting period. The annexation was requested by the property owners in order to tie into city utilities.
In a related matter, the council also passed a resolution for a fiscal plan. Jenkins explained the fiscal plan is a notice to taxpayers on the fiscal impact of the annexation to the city of Nappanee.
“We do not anticipate this will have a significant or adverse effect on the current tax rate or rate user,” Jenkins said.
Council members had some questions about sewer and water utilities for the property, and Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber answered them to their satisfaction.
WATER TOWER
The council also approved expressing an interest in purchasing a portion of Aero Ranch property at 24600 U.S. 6 for the new water tower.
Jenkins said that after reviewing the situation with Gerber, city attorney Brian Hoffer and the city’s engineering firm Commonwealth Engineers, they decided to suggest the council express interest in purchasing an area for the water tower. They also sought an area for drive access leading up to the existing easement to the sanitary sewer.
“Expressing interest will allow us to get two appraisals to purchase the land,” Jenkins said.
Hoffer added their thoughts on making the decision were to be able to obtain control and security over the tower, adding, “It made the most sense for it to be a purchase.”
Council member Amy Rosa asked if there was anyone else interested in the property and was told there wasn’t. Jenkins said city officials brought up the possibility of placing the tower there when they extended water and sewer out to the industrial park.
Council member Denny Miller asked how tall the tower would be and was told it would be 170 feet, which is the same height as the other towers in town.
“It will help with water pressure throughout town as well as additional capacity throughout town for fire protection,” Jenkins said.
CLERK PRAISES STAFF
New Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight praised his staff members for their work during the transition.
“I want to share how pleased I am with the staff in the circumstances we were placed — they’ve gotten some big wings and have flown fairly well.”
He added despite some challenges, “We haven’t missed a beat — we’ve made bond payments and paid taxes. I’m pleased with where we are — we still have a lot of work to do but I couldn’t have asked for a better start in the sense of having staff I knew I could trust to go further than they have in the past.”
Council member Anna Huff added, “We appreciate the timeliness of the reports and the clarity of the reports and minutes.”
In other business:
• 2011 NorthWood High School graduate Kelbi Veenstra was present to introduce herself as she’s running for Elkhart County Council at large. Veenstra, who interned in Rep. Jackie Walorski’s D.C. office, said she was “ready and willing to be the voice for my generation.”
• Was reminded the next council meeting will be held Feb. 18 due to the President Day holiday on Monday.
