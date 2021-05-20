GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that using seatbelts while driving is the law.
“On any given day, more than 90% of motorists can be found wearing their seat belts, according to a ECSO news release. “Unfortunately, the small percentage of people who choose not to buckle up make up a disproportionate amount of the fatalities that occur every year on Indiana roads.”
During the the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign, which began Monday and runs to June 6, officers will be out in greater numbers seeking to educate motorists about the importance of wearing a seat belt.
The high-visibility patrols are paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
All drivers and passengers must wear seatbelts, and children under age eight must be properly restrained in child car seat or booster seat.
Between 2015 and 2019, seat belts have saved more than 69,000 lives in the U.S., according to NHTSA. Last year, more than 800 people were killed on Indiana roads, of which, 565 occurred in passenger vehicles, according to the release. 364 of those, or 6 out of 10, were not wearing seat belts.
What is the best way to reduce your chances of injury or death? Buckle up! Below are tips for proper seat-belt use:
• Secure the lap belt across your hips and pelvis, below your stomach.
• Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and rib cage, away from your neck.
• Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.
• If your seat belt doesn’t fit you, or you have an older car with lap belts only, ask your dealer or vehicle manufacturer about seat-belt adjusters, extenders or retrofits.
Parents and caregivers can choose the safest car seat for their child by visiting TheRightSeat.com, or to find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, who can inspect and assist with the installation of a car seat, visit www.childseat.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.