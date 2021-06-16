For our Monday story titled "Man, child die in early Sunday morning wreck," the following updated information has been issued by the Kosciusko County Coroner's Office. The names of the victims are Marlon Audiel Fuentes Alvarado, 9 years old, and Marlon Josue Fuentes Roque, 31 years old, father and son.
CLARIFICATION
