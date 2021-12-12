When it comes to the rough times, whom do you trust?
Can you talk to your parents, and tell them what’s wrong? Do you have a teacher who listens to your concerns, maybe a neighbor or grandparent, a best friend or a BFF’s mom? What about bullies or those people you try hard to avoid? As in the new book “Clarice the Brave” by Lisa McMann, can you trust your enemies?
“Mutiny” was a word Clarice had heard before, but it was one she didn’t understand.
The humans aboard the Carlotta whispered it, so she knew it must mean something important. Oh, how she wished she could ask Mother, but Mother had been swept away by a wave of sea water. Clarice’s sister, Olivia, had been eaten by the captain’s pet cat, Special Lady. That left just Clarice and her younger brother, Charles Sebastian, but he was impulsive and too young to know much of anything.
Mutiny. The word finally made sense that chaotic night when the crate that Clarice was hiding in went whomp! overboard and into a small boat. Whomp! along with the captain, some of his most loyal sailors, containers of food and water, and Clarice. Whomp! and the cat, Special Lady, but not Charles Sebastian!
Clarice screamed for him but he was on the Carlotta, way up high, and as the ship turned away from the tiny boat on the ocean, she became desperate. She thought she’d never see him again. Clarice’s last words to Charles Sebastian were the same that Mother had once said to her: “It takes only one mouse to believe in you. And that one mouse is me.”
Aboard the dinghy, Clarice saw that the ocean was wide, the sun was relentless, and the food ran out quickly. There was death on the boat, but not hers: she made a survival pact with the cat who ate her sister, and that would have to work. Clarice had to keep the vow she’d made: she’d find Charles Sebastian someday, no matter what...
Literally from its very first word, “Clarice the Brave” is irresistible.
It’s a promise of adventure, one that’ll pull a kid into this story as author Lisa McMann whispers hints of swashbuckling and danger. That’s very underscored a few pages in, as readers learn how Clarice’s sister died; later, there’s a child who’s painfully imprisoned in chains and some rather gruesome deaths from the elements. Nope, ain’t no cartoonish mousie-tale here.
What’ll keep a kid attached to this book, though, is a tender thread of cooperation and trust, as McMann’s mouse figures out how to ensure her own survival by cat and by kindness. It’s wise, but with a hint of edginess; there’s also a lesson in there somewhere, if your child’s so inclined, and it’s a great fit for our times.
Perfect for kids ages 8-to-12, there’s no reason that an adult like you couldn’t enjoy this book enough to launch a discussion. Your child will like “Clarice the Brave.”
You can trust that.
