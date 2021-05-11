GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members approved a request by Goshen Community Schools officials on Tuesday seeking $500,000 in city funds to help significantly expand Goshen High School’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy over the next five years.
Tuesday’s approval followed an extensive presentation by Bob Krug, a manufacturing process teacher at Goshen High School, during the commission’s April 13 meeting.
According to Krug, the current makeup of the high school’s Manufacturing Academy is fairly limited and will need to be upgraded and expanded over the course of the next few years if it is to provide the type of quality education the academy’s students need to succeed.
“Really what the high school has been looking at is expanding their somewhat limited manufacturing program to really be a manufacturing academy,” Krug said during his April 13 presentation. “And so, one of the reasons that we’ve been doing that is really looking at kind of the base that we have here in the Elkhart County area of the different types of manufacturers with diverse backgrounds.
“It’s not just RV, but it’s electronics, it’s precision machining, it’s welding. … So, what we’ve been looking at is developing a manufacturing academy that would fit all of those students, and really helping to support the manufacturing base that we have here in the county. And not just specific industries, but a very broad-based education.”
Through the agreement, the commission will provide the school corporation with a total of $511,399 in grant funding for the academy from the city’s Southeast TIF district. That funding in turn will be used to purchase specific equipment and resources identified in the high school’s five-year plan for the academy’s expansion, according to Krug.
As approved, the grant funding will be distributed to the school corporation over the course of a five-year period beginning this year. That funding distribution will proceed as follows:
• Year One — $122,501
• Year Two — $98,448
• Year Three — $100,950
• Year Four — $97,050
• Year Five — $92,450
As a condition of the agreement, Goshen Community Schools must submit an annual funding request to the commission detailing the specific training equipment and supplies needed for the Manufacturing Academy to be purchased for each calendar year.
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, commission members voiced unanimous support for the funding proposal, with commission member Vince Turner noting that he felt the request represented an “excellent opportunity” for cooperation between the city and the school district.
Bradd Weddell, a Goshen school board member and school liaison to the commission, offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the request.
“We live in a very manufacturing area, and this is a great opportunity for us to partner together and provide those additional educational tools to support our district, which supports our city as well,” Weddell said of the request. “We’ve lost a lot of those trade skills that used to be in our school systems through just the evolution of education, but we’ve realized those need to come back in. It was disappointing we lost them for however many years, but it is important that we refocus on that, and that’s what I’d say we’re wanting to do here.”
Commission member Tom Stump agreed.
“This is a good program, and possibly it’s better than some of the other programs that the school has in place right now,” Stump said. “It’s going to serve people that aren’t being served as well as they could be served right now. So, yeah, I think it’s a good program, and I support it.”
In the end, the remainder of the commission’s members agreed, and the funding request was approved unanimously.
