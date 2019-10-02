GOSHEN — As temperatures begin to drop with the onset of fall, advocates for Goshen’s homeless population are preparing for the coming winter months with plans to create a network of emergency warming shelters, and they’re seeking the city’s help to make it happen.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, Goshen City Council members gave a tentative nod of approval to a request by the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network and Goshen City Coalition for the Homeless for funding assistance to help support the operation of the planned network.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the idea behind the planned network is to build upon the success of the emergency warming shelter created by the Goshen City Coalition for the Homeless last winter in response to the extremely cold temperatures that blanketed the city.
“If you remember, last winter, we had quite the issue with homelessness throughout the winter. We did a quick emergency shelter, and so the Homeless Coalition and several other people are trying to make sure that we’re prepared for next year,” Stutsman said of the plan, noting that while recent efforts have been made to explore the establishment of a permanent city-run shelter, the funding is just not there for such an option at this time. “It has kind of come to the realization that an actual shelter at this point, the money is not there — the ability to have the money to staff it, etc. — and it’s a much bigger project than just building a place to put people. So they’ve been looking at some different options, and they have sent a request to the city of Goshen for some funding help.”
According to Mindy Morehead, executive director of the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, the current plan for the new network of emergency warming shelters involves the use of three local churches, where local homeless will be able to stay overnight at one church for up to 30 days, after which they will be relocated to the next church for 30 days, etc., with the cycle continuing throughout the winter months.
“So we’re going to provide transportation,” Morehead said of the IHN’s participation in the effort. “IHN is using our van to transport them from The Window, to the church, and then back to The Window in the morning.”
As for the funding request to the city, Stutsman said the group had originally been seeking about $26,000 to help pay for security at each of the three participating churches, though a recent $8,000 grant awarded to the group by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County has reduced that amount down to $18,000.
Of that $18,000, Stutsman said the current plan would be to use $9,000 for security this winter, and then the remaining $9,000 to help pay for security next winter.
“I thought that was very reasonable,” Stutsman said of the group’s request. “We might attempt to talk to some other organizations to help bring that number down further for the city, but that’s something I’ll try and do, not ask them to do, because they’ve got their hands full already. We have the money in the budget to be able to do that donation each year, $9,000. But if council members have an issue, I’d like to know now, that way I know what might be possible in future years, or if we need to work harder at finding somebody to cover what has been requested of the city.”
Along those lines, Stutsman said he does not see these donations as something the city will be committing to on a yearly basis moving forward, though he does see them as a positive step toward the ultimate goal of creating a more permanent solution to the city’s homelessness issues in the future.
“It is part of working toward that hopefully better and more solid solution,” Stutsman told the council. “We just didn’t have the time in one year to pull together the shelter that we would need. So I really applaud everybody that is working on this. And I would like to let the public know, too, that homelessness is an issue throughout our country, and it’s one that we take very seriously. We are working on it year-round now, and really working to make this a better situation.”
For his part, Kevin Farmwald, chair of the Goshen City Coalition for the Homeless, noted that while he applauds the city’s recent efforts to support the city’s homeless population, no individual solution will ever truly solve the issue completely.
“Homelessness in Goshen, like crime, or street repair, or zoning violations, is an issue that the city will have to continue to deal with,” Farmwald told the council. “Homelessness is no longer — if it ever was — a problem limited to South Bend, or Los Angeles, or Chicago. It’s here. Homelessness continues to increase, and there are multiple reasons that contribute to that increase: the lack of affordable housing, the opioid epidemic, limited substance-use disorder treatments ... they all increase the number of Goshen residents who find themselves homeless.”
That said, Farmwald was quick to point out that while it’s true homelessness cannot be “solved” nor “eliminated”, it can be managed by those willing to put in the time and effort required.
“By providing a low-barrier shelter, if only for four months, that’s one part of the management,” Farmwald said. “By this city supporting our effort, not only does this say something about the type of city we want to be, it also saves taxpayers money. It has been shown that providing shelter cuts down on police calls, arrests, incarcerations, court costs, ambulance calls and the number and length of ER visits, just to name a few.
“The task of the agencies that participate in the Homeless Coalition are greatly enhanced when there is a place where shelter is offered,” Farmwald added of the situation. “Having options for shelter on cold winter nights is a very useful and humane thing. I want to thank Mayor Stutsman for his support of the Homeless Coalition, and thanks to the council for considering the Goshen City Homeless Coalition’s request.”
As the group’s funding request was presented as a discussion item only, no formal action on the request was taken by the council during Tuesday’s meeting.
