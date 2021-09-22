GOSHEN — The city’s 2022 budget has been passed on first reading, with a second, final reading of the budget expected in October.
A total of $71.6 million in budget requests from across all funds were presented to the Goshen City Council for review Tuesday, an increase of more than $20 million from the $50.9 million approved for the city’s 2021 budget.
A breakdown of the budget’s top funds, known as the “Big Four,” as compared to the 2021 budget is as follows:
• General Fund: $30.5 million, up from the $25.2 million approved for 2021
• Motor Vehicle Highway: $3.1 million, down from the $3.6 million approved for 2021
• Parks and Recreation: $3 million, up from the $2.5 million approved for 2021
• Public Safety LOIT: $2.2 million, up from the $2 million approved for 2021
According to accounting firm Baker Tilly, who handles budgetary oversight for the city, the 2022 budget’s “Big Four” account for approximately 93% of the city’s payroll and benefits, 87% of supplies purchased for the city, 64% of services and charges, and 73% of the city’s capital budget.
TIME TO SPEND
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the city is currently in the unique position of having the largest cash balances Goshen has seen in decades, leading him to approach the 2022 budget with the belief that it is time for the city to start spending more of that money in order to help bring some of those balances back down.
“At the end of the day we are responsible for millions of tax dollars each year,” Stutsman said in his 2022 budget letter to council members. “We must continue to be fiscally responsible and keep our community in a position where we are prepared for hard times. At the same time, we do not want to save too many of the tax dollars. I believe it is also irresponsible to continue building on cash balances during times we are already well prepared for the bad times.”
Along those lines, Stutsman said he feels the city is currently in a good position to start adding dollars to the budget for more one-time expense items, which could include things such as purchasing equipment, funding needed renovations and/or expansions of city offices, or adding money to certain budget lines to help catch up on needed community projects.
“We have money to bump up the amount we place into ongoing initiatives,” Stutsman said. “We may inflate these lines for a set number of years and bring them back down as our reserves hit our desired safety net level.”
According to Stutsman, the state of Indiana and the city’s financial advisors currently recommend that communities keep between two and six months — or 15% to 50% — of cash reserves on hand from year to year. However, he noted that the city is currently sitting on cash reserves of 135%, or just over 16 months.
“My administration has presented both balanced and funded budgets to the council since 2016,” Stutsman said. “Each and every year we spent less than we brought in as a way to respect and honor the taxpayers of our community. We have proven time and time again that we protect the budget, always aiming for only using 95% of what is budgeted. We are prepared for future disasters and unknown issues, and at the same time, we need to be not only passing funded budgets but also spending these budgets.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Speaking to the development of the 2022 budget, Stutsman noted that the budget as proposed strategically uses some of the city’s accumulated cash balances to help reach into areas that have not seen much action in recent years.
“We will be looking at more projects of repaving interior neighborhood streets, upgrading current neighborhood parks by adding new features, looking at new ways to rebuild from blight caused by slumlords, creative ideas to bring new housing to Goshen, ways to save on current expenses through new programs — i.e. trash pickup and recycling coming together,” Stutsman said.
He noted that the budget also includes plans to build on the city’s wayfinding system, ensure public safety is operating with the needed equipment upgrades, improve communications with the city’s businesses and residents, improve the city website, track the city’s assets better and look into new ideas to build a better Goshen.
“It will be important as we move down this path that we keep an eye to our cash balances, protecting the 50% — six month — line,” Stutsman added. “I would like to set this as our new standard. We may from time to time dip below 50%, but only when we have a plan to rebuild it within a reasonable amount of time. By doing so, we will help to manage our risks and build an even stronger and more efficient budget that our community can continue to rely on through the next decade and beyond.”
THE BUDGET
According to Stutsman, a majority of the proposed funding increases included in the 2022 budget are found in the Board of Works, Public Safety LOIT and EDIT funds.
One major component of those increases is a proposed 3.5% raise for all city staff other than sworn Goshen police officers, who would receive a 7% raise, he explained.
“Most department budget increases are due to raises and other employee expenses,” Stutsman said.
Other proposed increases highlighted by Stutsman include: bumping the city’s Community Relations Commission director from part-time to full-time; funding the recent additions of the new deputy mayor position and a new grants manager position in the clerk-treasurer’s office; the planned hiring of another full-time attorney for the city’s legal department; a $500,000 bump to the city’s trash collection line; a $1 million bump to the city’s property acquisition line to help respond to blight in city neighborhoods; the proposed addition of a new full-time asset manager position for the engineering department; an $83,500 bump to the Central Garage’s part-time line for a potential new mechanic; and a $30,000 bump to the Environmental Resilience Department’s part-time line for the hiring of additional seasonal help.
“As we look forward, my administration will work to keep up with the needs of our departments and our community,” Stutsman said in concluding his comments on the proposed budget. “We will continue to find ways to maintain our infrastructure, utilities and parks within our allotted budgets. We will continue our work in bettering our carbon footprint and finding ways to improve our environment. We are continuing to work to understand how storms affect us and how to predict and hopefully mitigate our flooding. This will all take continued team-working of my administration, city staff, elected officials and our community.
“We will watch the tax dollars to ensure they are not being wasted,” he added. “We will continue our work to ensure Goshen is a prosperous community that thrives on its diversity and works toward equality so that we continue to build a safe and inclusive community for all.”
Stutsman encouraged all council members who have questions, concerns or suggested changes to the proposed budget to contact him in the days prior to the second reading in order to ensure all voices are heard and issues addressed prior to the final vote.
“I feel strongly that while this budget pushes us, we are not doing anything that will put us in a bad financial position,” Stutsman said. “Our position is strong because of how we have respected the community’s tax dollars.”
