Sewage spill

Goshen city officials are warning residents not to use the Elkhart River until Monday after a sewage spill Thursday. This is a view of the Elkhart River at Rogers Park.

 Joseph Weiser

GOSHEN — Goshen's stormwater management staff reported Thursday a sanitary sewer overflow, which made its way to a storm sewer connecting to a ditch that connects with the Elkhart River.

Goshen officials are asking residents to not kayak or perform other water activities on the Elkhart River from the Goshen Dam north until Monday. Residents are also being asked not to use the canoe launch at Rogers Park during this time.

Water activities are safe to be performed on the Millrace Canal.

