GOSHEN — Goshen's stormwater management staff reported Thursday a sanitary sewer overflow, which made its way to a storm sewer connecting to a ditch that connects with the Elkhart River.
Goshen officials are asking residents to not kayak or perform other water activities on the Elkhart River from the Goshen Dam north until Monday. Residents are also being asked not to use the canoe launch at Rogers Park during this time.
Water activities are safe to be performed on the Millrace Canal.
