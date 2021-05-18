GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members voted Tuesday to provide additional paid time off for all city employees who can show they’ve been fully vaccinated within the next two months.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who brought the idea before the council Tuesday, the idea behind the proposal stems primarily from his desire to minimize future lost work hours and unpaid sick days resulting from COVID-19 by significantly increasing the percentage of city staff who are fully vaccinated against the virus.
“One thing that we’re all hearing consistently from all sources is the more people that get vaccinated, the better we are,” Stutsman said of his proposal. “The 80 hours (of paid sick time) from the federal government ended in early January of this year. So, at this time, if a staff member gets sick, they’re on their own time. And if they don’t have accumulated time, they’re at home without pay, unfortunately.”
As approved, the new ordinance states that any city employee who can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated by the July 23 deadline will receive an additional day of paid time off to be used by the end of the year.
“This ordinance is offering an incentive to any staff that will get the vaccination,” Stutsman added of the plan. “It does not mandate it. It does not tell them they have to. And if they don’t, they don’t lose anything.”
In order to be eligible for the extra paid day off, Stutsman said each city employee will need to show written proof of their vaccination to their department head, either via their CDC vaccination card or a written record from their health care provider, by the July 23 deadline.
“That’s more than plenty of time to go and get two shots,” Stutsman noted of the deadline. “I’ve talked to a lot of the clinics here in town that are doing vaccinations, and they have openings. I called one today, and they had openings today. So, it’s not like you can’t schedule to get in.”
As further incentive to get vaccinated, the ordinance also states that as of Aug. 1, all employees of any city department or office that can show a vaccination rate of 80% or above will be granted a second additional paid day off to be used by the end of the year.
“This creates a little bit of peer pressure, but also just another challenge within the departments to step up and help us do what we need to do,” Stutsman said. “This is an effort to try and get our total vaccination rate within our city staff closer to what I would like to see. We won’t get the total city staff to 80%, but as high as we can get it would be great.
“This helps protect a lot of hours, it helps protect a lot of our product that we produce for people, and if we continue to have people off for two weeks or more at a time, overtime is going to continue to grow as well,” Stutsman added of the plan. “So, I see this as a way to offer an incentive and hopefully minimize those days off that could still happen.”
As for those city employees who are unable to receive the vaccination due to medical reasons, Stutsman said they, too, will be eligible for an extra day of paid time off if they can prove they are medically unable to get the vaccine.
“If somebody has a legitimate reason why they can’t get the vaccine that’s medical, and they bring in a note from their doctor, they would actually receive the first free day,” Stutsman said. “We don’t want to exclude them since they can’t participate.
“And again, don’t forget, this is an incentive,” Stutsman added. “It’s not telling anybody that they have to do this. Whether or not somebody chooses to get vaccinated is their choice. This is just meant to be an incentive. And the fact is, the more city staff that are vaccinated, the more likely we won’t have people out of work for several weeks at time.”
In the end, the council’s members agreed, and the ordinance establishing the new vaccination incentive was approved unanimously.
