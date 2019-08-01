GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members will be asked to consider passage of the proposed 2020 compensation agreements for city employees during their meeting Tuesday evening.
During the meeting, council members will consider approval of several ordinances setting the 2020 pay agreements for city elected officials, fire department employees and police and reserve police officers.
ELECTED OFFICIALS
Highlights from the proposed 2020 compensation for elected officials include a breakdown of the salaries for the mayor, clerk-treasurer, judge and City Council members.
Should the ordinance be approved Tuesday, the mayor will receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,593, a bump of $88 from the $3,505 approved for 2019; the clerk-treasurer will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,738, up $67 from the $2,671 approved for 2019; the judge will receive a bi-weekly salary of $1,968, up $48 from the $1,920 approved for 2019; and the seven city council members will receive bi-weekly salaries of $573, up $14 from the $559 approved for 2019.
The ordinance also notes that the mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge must enroll in the city’s group health insurance plan, where the city will pay 80% of the total cost, or $333.74, and the mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge pay 20% of the cost, or $83.43.
City Council members are not eligible to enroll in the city’s group health insurance plan, as they are considered to be employees working 1,300 hours or less per year, and thus do not qualify for coverage.
FIRE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES
The 2020 compensation agreement for fire department employees includes a breakdown of the various positions and their base wages includes.
As proposed, the fire chief would receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,182.05, up $77.61 from the $3,104.44 approved for 2019; and the assistant fire chief would receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,972.41, up $72.50 from the $2,899.91 approve in 2019.
Other fire department employees and their proposed salaries include: certified chief inspector, who will receive $31.68 per hour, up from $30.91 for 2019; chief inspector, who will receive $29.29 per hour, up from $28.58 for 2019; inspector I, who will receive $26.89 per hour, up from $26.23 for 2019; inspector II, who will receive $25.31 per hour, up from $24.69 for 2019; battalion chief, who will receive $25.36 per hour, up from $24.74 for 2019; captain and ambulance captain, who will receive $21.41 per hour, up from $20.89 for 2019; lieutenant and ambulance lieutenant, who will receive $20.29 per hour, up from $19.79 for 2019; sergeant, who will receive $19.11 per hour, up from $18.64 for 2019; private, who will receive $18.60 per hour, up from $18.15 for 2019; and probationary private, who will receive $17.78 per hour, up from $17.35 for 2019.
POLICE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES
A breakdown of the salaried police positions and their proposed 2020 base wages include: police chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,162.45, up $77.13 from the $3,085.32 approved for 2019; assistant police chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,951.81, up $72 from the $2,879.81 approved for 2019; and division chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,698.94, up $65.83 from the $2,633.11 approved for 2019.
Other non-salaried police department employees and their proposed salaries include: captain, who will receive $30 per hour, up from $29.27 for 2019; lieutenant, school resource officer and detective, who will receive $27.28 per hour, up from $26.61 for 2019; sergeant, who will receive $25.73 per hour, up from $25.10 for 2019; patrol officer, who will receive $24.58 per hour, up from $23.98 for 2019; and probationary patrol officer, who will receive $23.67 per hour, up from $23.10 for 2019.
The civilian secretary position at the police department will make $21.05 per hour, up from $20.54 for 2019.
RESERVE POLICE OFFICERS
Rounding out the proposed pay agreements up for consideration during Tuesday’s meeting will be the compensation agreement for reserve police officers.
According to the agreement, Goshen reserve police officers are considered unpaid volunteers, and thus are not considered employees of the city. As such, they do not receive a salary, though they are provided a uniform allowance, court appearance compensation and duty-related illness or injury compensation.
The Goshen City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the Goshen Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., Goshen.
