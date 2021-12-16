This time of year — maybe more than any other—we tend to surround ourselves with traditions, and there are so many traditions encompassing the holidays.
Some that have been carried through the centuries that we all embrace, like having a Christmas tree in our homes and kissing under the mistletoe, and then our individual traditions — some carried through generations of our families and others we start on our own.
Some people buck traditions — personally, I love them and I think the majority of people enjoy traditions. Psychologists say humans love predictability and stability and we’re also wired to copy people. Also according to research published in Monographs for the Society of Childhood Development in 2003, there’s a strong link between how much fun parents have with their kids and the parent’s positive ideas about traditions and rituals. That structure and positive reinforcement reportedly reduces the child’s risk of developing mental illness later in life.
I’m always amused by the fact that my eldest son used to shake his head derisively at me saying, “You and your traditions!” But his wife is even more of a traditionalist than I am!
I loved that when they married she told me she wanted to incorporate some of her family’s traditions, some our family’s traditions and then create their own traditions and she’s done that. And it amuses me to no end that now my son embraces all these traditions he once scoffed at.
One tradition they started that I think is neat is when they receive Christmas cards they pray for the people that sent the card when they say grace at dinner. My daughter-in-law also does a New Year’s Eve tree — she takes the ornaments off the tree and hangs balloons with times written on them in 30 minute segments from like 5 or 6 pm to midnight and then pops the balloons at the designated times as a countdown (I think she told me she got the idea from Pinterest).
I’ll be there for New Year’s Eve this year so I’m looking forward to popping the balloons with them.
I love our family Nativity. The crèche and most of the figurines are from the first set my mom bought in 1947. The baby Jesus was replaced with one I made at school in second or third grade. It was made the year my dad was so sick and then he passed away from Cancer three weeks after Christmas so that baby Jesus carries a little more meaning from me. I’ve had to add a couple of pieces to the Nativity set because a couple of the 74 year old pieces got damaged, but most of it is still intact.
I enjoy looking at all the ornaments I’ve collected over the years — ones I’ve purchased, inherited and received as gifts, with a couple of handmade ones still making an appearance. It seems the ornaments get added to every year.
Since I love the eclectic meaningful ornaments, I had to have another tree so I could have a themed tree. I’ve always loved the look and idea of themed trees but couldn’t give up the family heirloom tree. So I have a small woodland themed tree on the upstairs landing. The theme was inspired by gilded glass pinecones and sparkly glittery acorns I bought at a no longer in business shop in Nappanee. Whenever I see something woodsy that I like I add it to that tree.
I also had traditional favorite Christmas songs and albums and one song that likely inspired my desire for more than one tree was a Jimmy Dean song I loved as a child. I recall the song talking about having a Christmas tree in every room and as a child I thought that was something to aspire to. While I don’t have a Christmas tree in every room I do have one on every level. The Andy Williams Christmas album is still my favorite Christmas album of all time. I love all the songs on it and bought my own version when I married. And I totally know the young readers are wondering who the heck I’m talking about! (Google them!)
Well beyond the years when we discovered the ‘truth’ about Santa Claus, my mom kept back some presents so they’d appear under the tree Christmas morning from Santa and I did the same with my kids. It was fun keeping the bit of childlike magic going.
I still believe in Santa. I believe in the spirit of love and generosity that embodies Santa and the real St. Nicholas’s generosity the legend is based on. I believe in child-like wonder and I believe in miracles. Because after all, isn’t that what Christmas and all the traditions are all about? Hope and belief and miracles and the greatest love of all.
I wish the very merriest of Christmas to all of you and all of your loved ones.
