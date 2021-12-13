Child of factory shooting victim ready to help others

Dec. 6 marked the 20th anniversary of the shooting at Nu-Wood Decorative Millwork factory in Goshen that killed plant manager Greg Oswald and left his children, including Megan Doucette, devastated.
Although Doucette is still healing from that tragedy and other events in her life, she’s ready to share with others how working with horses helped her. She wants to start a nonprofit as a means of doing that.
Doucette was 9 years old when her father was killed by Robert Wissman, a worker at the plant. Wissman was sent home that morning after getting into an altercation with a co-worker. Oswald was reportedly concerned that Wissman would return and cause harm, so he called Goshen police. While police at the time acknowledged the call, there reportedly was no record of it.
Wissman did return at 2:30 that afternoon with a shotgun, killing Oswald and injuring six others before taking his own life — all before police entered the building.
Doucette said she didn’t find out until the next day that her dad had been killed. She came home from school and the news was on. She explained that both her mom and her stepmom had gone to the Nu-Wood site.
“We just sat in front of the TV watching and waiting until it was time to go to bed,” she recalled. “I remember telling myself how likely would it be that I’d be going to the hospital the next day to see my dad because he was injured. I never even thought of the possibility that he’d be dead.”
Her brother was 11 years old, her stepbrother was 7 and her half-brother was 2 at the time. Doucette admitted she had resentment toward the police and dispatchers for quite a while.
FINDING COMFORT
At the time of the murder, the family had a few horses.
Doucette said, “I just dove into the horses. I stopped hanging out with my friends. For me, being with horses was always a place I could breathe and feel like myself completely and not have the world interrupt. Mainly I used it as my own peace place — to get away from the house and get away from reality.”
Unfortunately, several months after her father’s death, they had to give up the horses. What followed were years of difficulties. Doucette said her mom tried to get her therapy, but conventional therapy didn’t work for her. She also didn’t like the therapist.
“In high school I was molested on two separate occasions by two separate men,” she said. “I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t realize the impact that had on my life until this year.”
She added, “I was very angry for a very long time and acted out, got in trouble. I was a troubled teen.”
It wasn’t until she started college and joined the equestrian teams “that I got back on course to where I wanted to be.”
She started college at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne then switched to Indiana University South Bend. She joined the equestrian teams and did a lot of training and grooming of the horses.
“I was competing for IUSB and I noticed, for me, the horses weren’t just about fun, weren’t just a passion,” Doucette said. “For me, they were a place to decompress, relax and breathe.”
Even though she currently doesn’t own horses, she has opportunities to work with, ride and groom them. When training a horse, a person has to focus on the horse, Doucette pointed out.
“If you go on a bad day, the horse may not respond as well if you’re angry,” she said.
Horses have the capability to understand 35 human facial expressions and can read people’s body language, she said.
“Horses, being a fight-or-flight animal, if you’re angry or you’re being too forceful with training, it will cause them to either shut down, run or fight you,” she said.
Doucette said she’s “had a few good cries around horses — their silent reassurances telling (her) everything’s going to be OK.”
Being around horses also helps her feel connected to her dad.
“When we all still lived together as a family and had our four horses, we’d go camping and horseback riding on the trails,” she said. “The last house he bought, the plan was to build a barn and have horses again. That was our dream.”
Doucette has a degree in biology with an emphasis on conservation and ecology and animal behavior with a minor in psychology. She’s done research on animal behavior and animal-assisted therapy. She’s also taking a life-coaching course and wants to incorporate horse therapy into a life-coaching practice.
RAISING FUNDS
Doucette’s plan is to start a nonprofit and use rescue horses to show people how horses helped her and how they might help them, too.
“The goal is to rescue two horses to start, train them and incorporate them into my practice,” she said.
Long term, she wants to continue to rescue horses and partner them with veterans or first responders. Her main focus is on those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder — something she has — as well as those suffering from anxiety or depression.
She wants to have a program that will “give others the tools to be more mindful of the healing journey and focus on self growth.”
“My whole journey to where I’ve gotten to now has led me to a focused way to function and heal,” Doucette said. “I want to offer another tool for people to use — another option. My goal for this is to share I’ve been through a lot of stuff and it hasn’t been easy. My hope is that sharing my story will give others hope and I want to provide a place where others can heal.”
Aside from the 20th anniversary, the recent shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan was also a trigger for her. Those events also pushed her to step forward and get her project going.
She said if she can raise $30,000 she’d buy some land locally for the horses and her program. She also has a couple of places available where she can start the program without having to buy land. Funds raised will go toward attorney fees, filing nonprofit paperwork, costs of saddles, bridles and training equipment, etc.
Even if people have no experience with horses or are nervous, she can help.
“I’m not a miracle worker, but I want to work with anyone,” Doucette said. “If they’re willing to learn, I’m open to helping.”
“I’ve always wanted to make a point that I had a rough start, especially after losing my dad, but just because something happens it’s not the end of the world,” she said. “You can work through hard stuff and be the person you want to be still.”
Doucette is determined to find a way to make this happen to honor her father and to provide a place for people to heal that she wasn’t given because there were no resources.
But, she said, she did have a support system, adding, “Now it’s my turn to give back.”