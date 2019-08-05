Child molestation, related charges filed against Goshen man

A Goshen man is charged with molesting a child and sending lewd messages last year.
Four felony counts were filed against Nathaniel Fox, 21, Thursday following an investigation.
Fox allegedly kissed and inappropriately touched a juvenile under 14 years old at a house in Elkhart around April and May 2018, according to Elkhart County police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Fox also allegedly had graphic sexual conversations with the juvenile through Facebook Messenger, including explicit photos and texts of plans to have sex at a hotel, the affidavit shows.
During an interview with a detective, Fox admitted to the touching and the conversations, according to the document. The charges of child molestation, child solicitation, dissemination of harmful materials and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Thursday, court information shows.
RAPE ARREST
Adam Grove, 28, Elkhart, is jailed on charges he raped, attacked and threated a victim earlier this year.
Grove allegedly forced the victim to have sex at his house along Wood Street in Elkhart around April 5, according to Elkhart police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
He’s also accused of choking and threatening the victim for access to their mobile phone. Then he allegedly battered the victim while demanding the truth of a situation. The battery included striking the victim in the face with the handle of a hammer, and holding the hammer while forcing more sexual activity, the affidavit shows.
The case, which was filed in July in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, charges Grove with felony counts of rape, intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation. He was arrested on a warrant and jailed over the weekend, court information shows.
