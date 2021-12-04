An Akron man is in jail following a collision late Friday afternoon in Kosciusko County.
According to Sgt. Christopher Francis, public information officer for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were called to the 9600 block of North Ind. 19 at 4:26 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a crash involving a southbound pickup truck and an Amish buggy.
Witnesses advised dispatchers that a black Nissan Titan fled from the scene after striking the buggy. Deputies determined that the buggy was traveling southbound along the shoulder of the road when it was struck from behind by the truck.
The driver of the buggy, Wayne Hochstetler, 45, of Milford, was treated for injuries at the scene. A passenger in the buggy, a young girl whose identity has not been released, was airlifted from the scene to the Parkview Regional Medical Center, where she was reported to be in stable condition.
According to Francis, the driver of the pickup truck, Kevin Alan Swihart, 30, of Akron, was located a short time after the collision by an Akron police officer near Athens in Fulton County.
Swihart, who was uninjured, was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
ARREST REPORTS
• Alejandro Espinoza, 18, Goshen, and Karla Velasco Sanchez, 19, 810 N. Fifth St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft at 6:25 p.m. Friday after police were dispatched to a business near the 2300 block of Lincolnway East to investigate a report of shoplifting. Espinoza was booked into the county jail, while Velasco Sanchez was released at the scene pending a court date.
• Dylan Hewitt, 29, 1006 Michigan Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine while at 405 Maple Court at 9:23 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Coleman Hamilton-Garver, 24, 78 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of false informing and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln and Cottage avenues at 2:12 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
Quinn Alwell, 43, was arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle and dealing in a controlled substance at 8:07 p.m. Friday. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of 8th Street and Reynolds Street. The driver then led the police on a short pursuit while stopping. Alwell was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, with intent to distribute, and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen woman and two Middlebury women were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:11 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Robin Hamilton, 64, 309 Garden St., Goshen, was driving west on Pike Street approaching Third Street when she attempted to turn north onto Third Street and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading east on Pike Street, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Hannah Oxford, 17, 53526 Laplace Drive, Middlebury, complained of extensive body pain as a result of the collision, while a passenger in her vehicle, Jessie Garty, 18, 11228 C.R. 20, Middlebury, complained of head pain. They were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Hamilton reported only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
THEFT REPORTS
• Tracy Kohli, Elkhart, told Goshen police a handgun was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at Keystone Plant 3, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
• Thomas Huth, Wolcottville, told Goshen police items were stolen from out of his vehicle while it was parked at his place of employment, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
• Jaime Pizana, Ligonier, told Goshen police the keys to his truck were stolen from out of the vehicle while it was parked at Keystone Plant 3, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
• Alejandro Malagon, Milford, told Goshen police someone broke into his vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at his place of employment, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
- Kelly Gomez, Goshen, told Goshen police her truck window was damaged while the vehicle was parked at Keystone Plant 3, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
- Bill May, South Bend, told Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while parked at Keystone, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
- Marco Antonio Garcilazo, South Bend, told Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at his place of employment, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
- Victor Hernandez Godin, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while parked at his place of employment, 2855 Hackberry Drive, at 8:36 a.m. Friday.
- Goshen police received a report of graffiti on Sunset Bridge, 512 S. Indiana Ave., at 12:54 p.m. Friday. A report was sent to the Goshen Street Department.
- Edgardo Rosa, 2720 Pine Manor Ave., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had attempted to start a fire underneath a tree on the north side of his property at 5:40 a.m. Saturday
THEFT
- Rachel Hernandez, Goshen, reported at 7:48 a.m. Saturday that her truck was broken into during the overnight hours while parked in the 1300 block of Briarwood.
- Adrian Roman, Goshen, reported at 7:48 a.m. Saturday that several items were stolen from his locked truck overnight, in the 1300 block of Briarwood Blvd.
- Carissa Mast, Goshen, and Anna Myers, Elkhart, both reported at 9:19 a.m. Saturday reported catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles which were parked at Goshen College.
- Jose Martinez, Goshen, reported at 2:44 p.m. Saturday that items had been stolen off of his vehicle in the 1000 block of Lantern Lane.
ARSON
Amelda Castaneda, 43, Goshen, reported at 6:31 a.m. Saturday that someone set her car on fire, causing extensive damage.
