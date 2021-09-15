Change orders lead to confusion at meeting

NAPPANEE — The change orders on the Nappanee Board of Works agenda Monday had at least one member questioning why certain things weren’t known at the project’s inception.
Andrew Robarge and Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers were present at the meeting virtually and brought a couple of change orders for the Water Main Project Division C, with Indiana Earth as the contractor.
The first change order #4 consisted of 12 items. Robarge said the majority of the items related to things that were “thought one way in design and during the construction phase were configured differently” or that it was found to be an advantage to reconfigure the design in order to abandon more water lines.
The total amount of the change order was $86,972.82 with $81,108.92 in the water main portion of the project and $5,863.90 in water service lines.
“It is a significant increase but still within the estimated contingency,” Robarge said.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann weighed in as well.
“You know how well I like change orders,” he said to Robarge.
Yet he only questioned the last item on that change order: the removal of two trees at a cost of $7,025 and wanted to know why they weren’t on the original plans. Ryan LaReau explained they were hoping to salvage them but after Indiana Earth did the excavation so close to the trees, a tree specialist looked at it and suggested removing the trees to avoid the trees dying because of significant root removal.
Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said another deciding factor was that the roots would interfere with the bicycle path. Schuemann argued that should have been known. LaReau was willing to concede that point but Robarge gave a reminder.
“We were trying to be optimistic that the trees could be saved but as a result of the construction it was determined, it’d be best to remove them,” Robarge said.
The board approved the change order.
The second change order #5 was for the same project and was changed to a work directive before approving it and after Scheumann again raised questions. The change was for the removal of a chain link fence at 301 N. Nappanee St. The fence was located on the right of way so they were also going to relocate it to the right of way line at a cost of $2,170.92.
Scheumann questioned why this wasn’t in the plan originally and was told the removal was but not the relocation. He then questioned why the city was paying for the relocation if it was in the right of way. Robarge said he understood what Scheumann was getting at and the decision was made after talking to Gerber.
Gerber confirmed Robarge’s statement.
“We usually move a fence and put it back where it was, in this case we’re just moving it beyond the right of way,” he said.
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked if they would have had to remove the fence if it wasn’t in the right of way. Gerber said yes they would have. Scheumann said if removal was in there but not put back wasn’t that Commonwealth’s mistake? They discussed tabling it but Gerber said they needed to take action the work was happening that day and the property owner had two husky dogs that needed the fenced in area.
“Either way you go there are ramifications,” City Attorney Brian Hoffer said. “If you sign it, you’re technically obligating yourself to pay it — if you don’t sign it you’re slowing down the work and could cause injury to your neighbor. You could sign it and depend on Commonwealth’s good faith response.”
Jenkins asked if they could make it a change directive instead of a change order. Robarge said they could and both he and Hoffer agreed it was the best solution as it allows the work to continue while allowing the city and Commonwealth to negotiate payment.
Excavating on Public Right of Ways
The board approved several excavating on public right of way requests. City Planner Todd Nunemaker explained the first request for 553 E Indiana was a request to replace a 32-inch wide drive, which he said was wider than the typical drive but it was an existing gravel drive that they wanted to change to concrete. The board approved the request.
The homeowner at 458 E Van Buren, Johnny Hunter, was present. Street Superintendent Brent Warren explained that the work had already been done and the homeowner didn’t plan on going out to the right of way but during construction the sidewalk had been damaged so he replaced the sidewalk and apron as well.
“But it’s not up to our standards,” Warren said, pointing out the city’s specifications call for six inches of concrete and they’d only poured five inches.
Warren was concerned that wouldn’t hold up, and the curb needed to be American with Disability Acts standards. The city officials were requesting that Hunter redo the part of the drive that falls into the city’s right of way and also the sidewalk and curb. Hunter asked for something in writing to give to his attorney explaining why he was being compelled to redo the work. Warren said he’d provide the city’s specifications and the board approved the excavation request.
Randy Raasch, representing the Homeowner’s Association at Blackwood subdivision was present to request installing two 2x2x48 piers for entry signage. Nunemaker said Raasch was aware that it was in the city’s right of way and a water main was underground in the event work would need to be done in the future. The board approved the request.
Brandon Woodward, representing Newmar, was present virtually with a request to put in a 120 x120 parking lot across from the service center on Stahly Drive. He agreed to put off any demolition work until after this weekend’s apple festival. The board approved the request.
R&R Visual
The board approved having R&R Visual clean and televise sewers as part of an application for a State Water Infrastructure Fund (SWIFF) grant. The work will entail cleaning and inspecting 7,000 feet of sanitary sewer line at a cost not to exceed $25,000.
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight questioned that work was being done with the expectation of obtaining a grant and they were not guaranteed to get the grant. He said he was uneasy about the language being used.
Robarge acknowledged there was no guarantee they’d get the grant but if they don’t succeed in the first round they’d be more likely to get the grant in the second round and Commonwealth was working to ensure that they’d be in the best position to be awarded the grant funds, including that the work was ready to begin.
Jenkins also said that this was work that needed to be done regardless of whether they were awarded the grant funding or not and if they weren’t they’d just need to find alternate funding.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from Thomas Mast to remove light poles near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Miller Court and replace them with lamp post lighting.
• Approved a noise variance request from Power from the Past for the fireworks show this weekend.
• Approved the promotion of two police officers to the rank of sergeant. Casey Livengood, effective Aug. 2 and Ethan Taylor effective Sept. 2. They also approved accepting the resignation of police reserve officer Michael Johnson effective Sept. 1.
• Approved the street department’s use of the loader off site to deliver excess fill dirt to a residence on US Hwy 6.
• Approved InTech Trailers rental of the pavilion Sept. 29-Sept. 30.
• Approved partial pay application #4 to Caldwell Tanks for $558,276.43 for the airport elevated storage tank.
• Approved partial pay application #1 to R. Yoder Construction for South Park in the amount of $52,290.00
• Approved truck specifications for the street department.
