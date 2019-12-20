On their way to the Blessing Fence. pic.twitter.com/f42RZaSz4v— Goshen Schools (@GoshenSchools) December 20, 2019
GOSHEN — Chandler Elementary School third-graders hung more than 100 winter clothing items on The Blessing Fence early Friday afternoon.
Teachers Kristy Miller Moberg, Ashlynn VanderReyden and Samantha Fanson introduced The Blessing Fence as a project to the students, who then viewed stories about it on Facebook.
"They interviewed me, drew posters, made collection boxes, gave morning announcements to encourage other students to donate winter items and sorted the items to carry to the fence," according to The Blessing Fence creator Lynda Salisbury. "Some students donated their own coats and items they had outgrown. Collectively, they brought over 100 items to the fence today. It is a lifetime experience that they will cherish knowing they gave back to their community."
The Blessing Fence, located at 108 S. Sixth St., is a place where people can anonymously leave winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves and shoes on the fence. And just as anonymously, anyone who needs winter weather clothing can go pick it up.
