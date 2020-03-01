There was no water bottle bath for Adam Yoder Sunday. Instead, he had confetti dumped on him.
It was all part of the celebration at NorthWood High School and throughout both Nappanee and Wakarusa Sunday to celebrate the Panthers girls basketball team winning the Class 3A state championship. NorthWood defeated Salem, 37-29, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday night to claim the school’s second girls basketball state crown.
“The amount of support we get in this community when things like this happen, and even when things maybe aren’t going so well, is tremendous,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “We have the best cheerblock in the state, and we have the best 3A girls basketball team in the state of Indiana, too.”
The Panthers players and coaches were given a police-escorted parade through downtown Wakarusa and Nappanee Sunday afternoon. They departed the high school and drove through Wakarusa before making their way through Nappanee via U.S. 6. The team then arrived at the high school for a community pep rally.
Yoder, Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins, the four senior Panthers players — Reagan Hartman, Karlie Fielstra, Kate Rulli and Maddy Payne — and Athletic Director Norm Sellers were the featured speakers at the event.
“You might not know it, but you’ve inspired an entire community,” said Jenkins to the team in front of the crowd. “We want to say ‘thank you’ for doing that. … I can’t tell you what you mean to this community and what you girls have done. You guys will be remembered for a long, long time, and you’ve inspired the youngest in our community. Some of these young girls will dream of doing, someday, what you did.”
Sellers gave recognition to numerous people, most notably the fans who attended Saturday’s state championship game.
“To see our fans, community there (Saturday) was something to behold,” Sellers said. “(IHSAA) assistant commissioner Sandra Walter, after the game — I’m getting ready to walk up to the medal stand … she looks at me and says, ‘It is so neat to see a community that wants to be here.’ We wanted to be there, and we showed that.”
Near the middle of the rally, Sellers mentioned how every player on the team had a water bottle near their seats. Traditionally, the players would douse Yoder after every championship win. They weren’t allowed to do it on Saturday night, though, due to IHSAA rules.
Rulli and Payne walked over toward the table where all of the team’s trophies were displayed and grabbed a Gatorade cooler. They walked over to their coach to dump, what Yoder thought would be, water, but it instead was confetti. There was a sign of relief over Yoder’s face upon the conclusion of that moment.
Saturday’s win capped off a 28-3 season for the Panthers. All four seniors said the bond between the players and the community support is what they’ll remember most from this historic season.
“I just want to thank my teammates for being there this entire season and being like my second family,” Hartman said. “We couldn’t have accomplished this without our teamwork and our love for each other. It really just means the world. I thank the community for coming out and supporting us through this entire tournament run. It really means a lot. Thank you all.”
