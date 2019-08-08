Challenge to DNA evidence, search warrant, delays trial for suspect in GC professor's murder

GOSHEN — The trial of a Goshen man charged with murdering a Goshen College professor was moved to early next year amid a legal challenge to block DNA evidence.
A hearing was held in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for attorneys to provide a status update of the case in which Winston Corbett, 24, is charged with murder and attempted murder.
Corbett was arrested last October as the suspect in the death of Goshen College Professor James Miller during a burglary at Miller’s home along Wildwood Court in October 2011. Corbett is also charged with attempted murder after Miller’s wife Linda was seriously injured during the incident.
Corbett’s attorney, Peter Britton, filed a motion in June to suppress DNA evidence, arguing it was unconstitutionally collected during the investigation.
A hearing on the motion was scheduled to be held Aug. 21. During Thursday’s conference, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker asked for a new date for the hearing, citing a scheduling conflict. And Britton sought to reschedule the trial, which was set to begin Aug. 26, while the suppression issue is pending and as part of trial preparation.
Judge Michael Christofeno granted both requests. He moved the trial’s start date to Jan. 6, 2020. The hearing on the suppression motion was set for Oct. 14.
In his request to quash the DNA evidence, Britton argued the search warrant affidavit— the legal justification to authorize a search — failed to establish a probable cause for the search, lacked key information, and violated due process rights and U.S. and state constitutional protections against illegal searches and seizures, the document shows.
He noted the affidavit remains sealed from public view. Becker had the document sealed when the case was filed last year, saying she was protecting the integrity of information during the ongoing investigation.
Britton provided some detail from the affidavit in his motion. A lead pointed investigators in Corbett’s direction in October 2018. Following that lead, a detective went to an address along Bramblewood Drive to confirm whether Corbett lived there, and then went onto the property to conduct a search. Officers were back at the address the next day to collect trash, Britton wrote, citing the affidavit. He said going onto the property was an “unlicensed physical intrusion,” and the affidavit didn’t state an “articulable” suspicion for pulling the trash, amounting to illegal searches.
Britton also called the tip that led to the searches hearsay. He said the affidavit didn’t provide information about who provided the information, their credibility, or a factual basis for the information. He then attacked what he argued was a lack of information in the affidavit about the process to obtain and analyze DNA evidence as well as people involved in the process, according to his motion.
Britton argued the affidavit was defective, which tainted the search warrant and evidence gathered as a result of it, the motion shows.
The hearing in October will be an opportunity for both sides to make verbal arguments, with Becker expected to provide the prosecution’s response to Britton’s allegations.
MURDER CASE HEARING
Meanwhile, a public defender will now represent an Elkhart woman charged with stabbing and killing her husband nearly two weeks ago.
Knesha Carruthers, 33, appeared in court for a hearing on whether she has a lawyer. Carruthers said she’s been working with family to come up with money for hiring a private attorney.
Given her financial situation and legal timings in the case, Judge Christofeno appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office to provide counsel.
Carruthers was arrested July 27, hours after she allegedly killed her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33. Investigators believe she stabbed Gilliam in the chest with a knife amid an altercation during a small party at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart.
Carruthers’ trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
