GOSHEN — For the past 100 years, Rogers Park has been a favorite recreational gathering spot for the Goshen community. On Saturday, that legacy will be celebrated with a special Rogers Park Centennial Birthday Party hosted by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department.
Originally established in 1909 as a private park honoring the famous Goshen band director Charles Rogers, Rogers Park was the largest and most heavily used park in the city for 50 years, according to the Goshen Historical Society.
Since its purchase by the city in 1919, the park, located at 102 Chicago Ave., has seen significant changes, playing host to all manner of activities over the years, such as concert and band performances, dancing, skating and more.
Today, facilities at the park include a large picnic pavilion, a lighted basketball court, a lighted baseball diamond, restrooms, a canoe launch and a playground. A pedestrian bridge spanning the Elkhart River connects the park to the downtown area and the Maple City Greenway.
In addition, the park features the Tyler S. Joldersma Memorial Skate Park, a community-built facility for skate boarders and inline skaters to practice their sports.
“So this will be our 100-year celebration of Rogers Park, and the Goshen Historical Society will be there under the pavilion from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with displays and pictures and things of how the park served the community 100 years ago until today. So you’ll be able to see how it used to be a skating rink, and how they had bands performing down there, etc.,” Kimberlee Stephens, recreation supervisor with the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department, said.
Also Saturday there will be an opening ceremony and welcome speech at 11:30 a.m. at the pavilion.
“And then to celebrate the park’s history, from noon to 4 p.m. we’ll have different free kids activities, which will include a bounce house, and a slide, and face painting and sand art. And we will also have a brass band, Backyard Brass, performing live from noon to 2 p.m.,” Stephens said.
And for the more sports-minded event attendee, the celebration will also feature a vintage baseball game from 2 to 4 p.m.
“So we’ll have a local vintage team, the Elkhart County Railroaders, who will be playing against our Goshen Parks team that we put together for the event,” Stephens said of the game. “And that’s designed to be kind of more entertaining than competitive, and just to kind of show how they actually played the game of baseball many years ago.”
Food will be available for purchase during the event, though attendees are welcome to take their own picnic baskets and snacks. Lawn chairs and blankets are also encouraged, and dogs on leashes will be allowed, with owners responsible for picking up any waste.
“There will be no parking in the park, though, so people who drive will have to find a spot to park elsewhere,” Stephens added of the celebration. “They’ll either have to walk, use the trails, park downtown and walk over, etc. But there will be no parking in the park parking lot during the event.”
