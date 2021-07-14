DUNLAP — Concord Ox Bow Elementary School has a new principal.
Carrie Garber, formerly an educator with Goshen Community Schools, is set to assume the position Monday, according to a news release from Concord Community Schools.
“We are excited to welcome Carrie to the team at Concord Community Schools,” said Concord Superintendent Dan Funston. “Her background in literacy and teacher development will serve her well in her new role as principal of Concord Ox Bow Elementary School.”
Garber will replace Javier Jiménez, whose last day with the district was June 30.
At GCS, Garber most recently served as a master teacher at Prairie View Elementary School, where she was responsible for leading professional development, evaluating, and coaching teachers. She began her role in education as a kindergarten teacher at West Goshen Elementary School in 1997, and has taught kindergarten, second, and third grade, as well as serving as a literacy coach and mentor teacher during her time at West Goshen Elementary.
“I come from a family of educators, so working with children and supporting them as they learn is in my DNA,” Garber said in the release. “I’m passionate about supporting teachers so they can help students realize their full potential. I’ve always wanted to be in a role that would allow me to support initiatives that help students believe in themselves and help teachers believe that all students can achieve at high levels. I look forward to working with the team at Concord Ox Bow. I can’t wait to build new relationships with students and their families.”
Garber graduated from Concord High School in 1993. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Taylor University and later a master’s degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University, where she also completed the principal licensure program.
In addition, she has been recognized for her work in student literacy and teacher mentorship by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
Garber and her husband, Mario, live in Goshen with their daughters, Madeline and Sophia. Madeline is a senior at Goshen High School who is involved in volleyball and basketball, and Sophia is a GHS freshman and is involved in golf and orchestra, and sings in choir at Goshen College.
