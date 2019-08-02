GOSHEN — It was a celebration of Elkhart County’s future workforce at Ivy Tech Community College in Goshen Friday morning as local industry leaders and educators gathered for the official launch of CareerWise Elkhart County, a business-led, student-centered modern apprenticeship program for high school students.
Hosted by the Horizon Education Alliance, a local initiative formed in January 2012 to promote and expand educational opportunities in Elkhart County from early childhood through adulthood, attendees of Friday’s event received a brief overview of CareerWise Elkhart County while also getting to hear from the students who will be participating in the first cohort of the program and their employers.
“Today is a historic event. This is the result of years, decades, you may say, of collaboration, of brainstorming, of coming together, struggling through the process of figuring out how we can work together — industry, education and government — to launch a solution to our workforce challenges,” said Jason Harrison, director of student and adult pathways for HEA. “Youth apprenticeships is one of the key solutions that we’ve identified through a bold vision of our industry leaders and the community, our collaborative innovation of superintendents, principals, school counselors, so many people around who have helped make today possible.”
According to Harrison, CareerWise Elkhart County requires that each young apprentice — typically a student entering their junior year of high school — signs a three-year commitment that includes four key components aimed at pointing them in the direction of a bright future career once the program has been successfully completed. Those four key components include: high school credit, college credit, industry certifications and paid employment.
“So this effort is far beyond typical internship programs, other job-shadowing opportunities, etc.,” Harrison said of the new initiative. “This is a three-year, serious commitment from students and from employers. Parents are understanding that this is a way that their students can work, and learn, and be set up for their future.”
As one of the highlights of Friday’s event, the program’s first cohort, made up of 11 students total, participated in the program’s first-ever “signing day,” where the students officially signed up for their three-year commitments with their participating companies.
Employers currently participating in the apprenticeship program include: DJ Construction, MapleTronics Computers, Goshen Health, Adorn Hardwoods, Interior Components, Kem Krest, Goshen Stamping, MapleNet Wireless, Robert Weed Corp. and Horizon Education Alliance.
“Our plan was to launch a year from now, and go through the full process of a year of getting ready, going through all the steps. But in Elkhart County, we say ‘Yeah, but let's get started right now, and then figure out how to do it along the way,’” Harrison added of the program’s timeline. “So we have today the launch of our first cohort of apprentices. We have 11 right now, with another 10 spots that will likely be filled in the coming weeks as school starts.”
For the first year, Harrison said the program’s apprentices will be able to sign up to pursue one of three occupations: project coordinator, computer technician or industrial manufacturing technician.
Jump forward a year, however, and Harrison said his hope is to see both the number of apprentices and supported occupations increase significantly.
“Next year, when we fully launch, after a year of preparation, our target for a year from now, with your help, is 300 apprentices in Elkhart County in multiple occupations that are serving the needs of our workforce, learning, being mentored and having employment right here in Elkhart County,” Harrison said of the program. “This is possible in Elkhart County because of the collaboration, because we show up and we say, ‘How can we do this together? What do you need from me?’ So it is incredible to partner together to have all of this possible.”
Chris Camacho, a 16-year-old Goshen resident who will be a junior at Northridge High School this fall, was one of the program’s 11 apprentices in attendance at Friday’s celebration.
“I never heard about this whole thing until a teacher of mine came up to me and my friends at lunch and said she had signed us up for a presentation about it. So we went to the presentation, and we heard about how we can earn money, get school credit, and it can help us graduate,” said Camacho, who will be apprenticing with Robert Weed Corp. of Bristol. “That’s the thing I like the most, that I can finally be able to probably graduate, put some money in my pockets, etc. So that’s why I signed up. I never thought that I was going to go this route.”
Before learning of the apprenticeship program, Camacho said he had never thought much about where he would end up after high school.
“I hadn’t really thought much about college or anything like that, and never really had much of an idea of what I wanted to do,” he added. “But I want to at least have a nice job in the future, and hopefully Robert Weed can provide that.”
As for the program itself, Camacho said he thinks it will be a great thing for Elkhart County’s youth, and fully supports seeing it expand and grow into the future.
“I think it’s a great idea for any student that is looking to try and get some money and some work experience,” Camacho said. “It’s just kind of a different option that they might not have know they had before. So I think it’s a good thing, definitely.”
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
