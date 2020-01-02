GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will be accepting major party candidate declarations for the 2020 presidential primary election beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 8.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson, the deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the primary is noon Feb. 7.
“Filing for local offices will take place in the office of the Circuit Court Clerk, in the courthouse in Goshen,” Anderson said, noting that the office will be closed Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “Per Indiana code, declarations of candidacy must be filed in the office of the county election board located in the county seat.”
The Elkhart County Election Board office is located at 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen. The phone number is 574-535-6469.
For those wishing to review the 2020 Candidate Guide, a copy can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, www.in.gov/sos/elections, under the “Candidate Information” link, then “General Information” for the correct forms and where to file, Anderson explained.
“All candidates for local offices are now required, by state law, to also file a ‘Statement of Economic Interests’ at the same time that a Declaration of Candidacy is filed,” Anderson said. “This form (CAN-12) can be obtained from the office of the Circuit Court Clerk, during business hours.”
CAN-12 forms can also be obtained by visiting the Secretary of State’s website, www.in.gov/sos/elections, under the “Candidate Information” link, then “2020 Candidate Forms”.
“If a Declaration of Candidacy is submitted without the Statement of Economic Interests form, the declaration will be rejected,” Anderson added of the declaration process, noting that CAN-12 forms require notarization, or must be signed in front of office staff at the time of filing.
In addition, a candidate’s voter registration record must be current at the time of filing, Anderson explained.
“The Goshen Courthouse is a secure building, and everyone entering will need to pass through security,” Anderson added. “Also, as of Jan. 2, 2020, cell phones and other electronic devices are not allowed in the Goshen Courthouse. Please plan accordingly.”
Offices that will appear on the 2020 presidential primary election ballot include:
LOCAL OFFICES
• County Treasurer
• County Coroner
• County Surveyor
• County Commissioner – District 2 (residency requirement in Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury or York Townships)
• County Commissioner – District 3 (residency requirement in Baugo, Cleveland, Harrison, Locke, Olive, Osolo or Union Townships)
• County Council At-Large (3 Seats)
• Republican Precinct Committeeman
• Republican Party State Convention Delegates: District 1 (14 Delegates); District 2 (14 Delegates); District 3 (13 Delegates); District 4 (14 Delegates)
• Democratic Party State Convention Delegates – At-Large (46 Delegates)
These offices file their declaration of candidacy with the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk located in the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen.
STATE/NATIONAL OFFICES
• President
• Governor
• U.S. Representative – District 2
• State Senator – District 9
• State Senator – District 12
• State Representative – District 21
• State Representative – District 22
• State Representative – District 48
• State Representative – District 49
• State Representative – District 82
• Judge of the Superior Court 1
• Judge of the Superior Court 3
• Judge of the Superior Court 4
• Judge of the Superior Court 5
These offices file their declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Election Division located in downtown Indianapolis.
