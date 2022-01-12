GOSHEN — Local candidates who have filed for the May 3 primary Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday include:

County Auditor

Patty A. Pickens (R)

County Commissioner – District 1

Bob Barnes (R)

County Council – District 1

Doug S. Graham (R)

Concord Township Assessor

Angela Waldrop (R)

Benton Township Trustee

Brad Showalter (R)

Concord Township Trustee

Jim E. Weeber (R)

Elkhart Township Trustee

Chuck Cheek (R)

Jackson Township Trustee

Tom Lantz (R)

Jefferson Township Trustee

James “Jim” Weldy (R)

Locke Township Trustee

Peggy A. Hunsberger (R)

Benton Township Board (3 seats)

Steve Showalter (R)

Harrison Township Board (3 seats)

Brian Ramer (R)

Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)

Rick E. Kauffman (R)

Olive Township Board (3 seats)

Rick Vandegrift (R)

Middlebury Town Council At-Large (2 seats)

Chuck Teall (R)

Jeremy J. Yahwak (R)

Democratic Precinct Committeemen

Osolo 8

Aaron K. Mishler

Concord 11

James (Jay) H. Little

Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)

Rose Goyette

Aaron K. Mishler

Republican State Convention Delegates

District 4 (12 Delegates)

Brian Ramer

State Representative – District 21

Stephen Gray (R)

Judge of the Circuit Court

Michael A. Christofeno (R) – Confidential Per Indiana Supreme Court Rules

Democratic Precinct Committeemen

Elkhart 7

David Coyne

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you